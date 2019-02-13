P–T evolution and timing of a late Palaeozoic fore-arc system and its heterogeneous Mesozoic overprint in north-central Chile (latitudes 31–32° S)
- In the late Palaeozoic fore-arc system of north-central Chile at latitudes 31-32 degrees S (from the west to the east) three lithotectonic units are telescoped within a short distance by a Mesozoic strikeslip event (derived peak P-T conditions in brackets): (1) the basally accreted Choapa Metamorphic Complex (CMC; 350-430 degrees C, 6-9 kbar), (2) the frontally accreted Arrayan Formation (AF; 280-320 degrees C, 4-6 kbar) and (3) the retrowedge basin of the Huentelauquen Formation (HF; 280-320 degrees C, 3-4 kbar). In the CMC, Ar-Ar spot ages locally date white-mica formation at peak P-T conditions and during early exhumation at 279-242 Ma. In a local garnet mica-schist intercalation (570-585 degrees C, 11-13 kbar) Ar-Ar spot ages refer to the ascent from the subduction channel at 307-274 Ma. Portions of the CMC were isobarically heated to 510-580 degrees C at 6.6-8.5 kbar. The age of peak P-T conditions in the AF can only vaguely be approximated at >= 310 Ma by relict fission-track ages consistent with the observation that frontalIn the late Palaeozoic fore-arc system of north-central Chile at latitudes 31-32 degrees S (from the west to the east) three lithotectonic units are telescoped within a short distance by a Mesozoic strikeslip event (derived peak P-T conditions in brackets): (1) the basally accreted Choapa Metamorphic Complex (CMC; 350-430 degrees C, 6-9 kbar), (2) the frontally accreted Arrayan Formation (AF; 280-320 degrees C, 4-6 kbar) and (3) the retrowedge basin of the Huentelauquen Formation (HF; 280-320 degrees C, 3-4 kbar). In the CMC, Ar-Ar spot ages locally date white-mica formation at peak P-T conditions and during early exhumation at 279-242 Ma. In a local garnet mica-schist intercalation (570-585 degrees C, 11-13 kbar) Ar-Ar spot ages refer to the ascent from the subduction channel at 307-274 Ma. Portions of the CMC were isobarically heated to 510-580 degrees C at 6.6-8.5 kbar. The age of peak P-T conditions in the AF can only vaguely be approximated at >= 310 Ma by relict fission-track ages consistent with the observation that frontal accretion occurred prior to basal accretion. Zircon fission-track dating indicates cooling below similar to 280 degrees C at similar to 248 Ma in the CMC and the AF, when a regional unconformity also formed. Ar-Ar white-mica spot ages in parts of the CMC and within the entire AF and HF point to heterogeneous resetting during Mesozoic extensional and shortening events at similar to 245-240 Ma, similar to 210-200 Ma, similar to 174-159 Ma and similar to 142-127 Ma. The zircon fission-track ages are locally reset at 109-96 Ma. All resetting of Ar-Ar white-mica ages is proposed to have occurred by in situ dissolution/precipitation at low temperature in the presence of locally penetrating hydrous fluids. Hence syn-and postaccretionary events in the fore-arc system can still be distinguished and dated in spite of its complex heterogeneous postaccretional overprint.…
|Author:
|Arne P. WillnerGND, Hans-Joachim Massonne, Uwe Ring, Masafumi Sudo, Stuart N. ThomsonORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-414909
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41490
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (597)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/13
|Year of Completion:
|2012
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/13
|Tag:
|Ar-Ar white-mica dating; accretionary prism; age resetting; basal accretion; frontal accretion; thermal overprint; zircon fission-track dating
|Issue:
|597
|Pagenumber:
|31
|Source:
|Geological Magazine 149 (2012) 2, pp. 177–207 DOI 10.1017/S0016756811000641
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle