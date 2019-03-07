Numerical simulations of the CME on 2010 April 8
- We present 3D zero-beta ideal MHD simulations of the solar flare/CME event that occurred in Active Region 11060 on 2010 April 8. The initial magnetic configurations of the two simulations are stable nonlinear force-free field and unstable magnetic field models constructed by Su et al. (2011) using the flux rope insertion method. The MHD simulations confirm that the stable model relaxes to a stable equilibrium, while the unstable model erupts as a CME. Comparisons between observations and MHD simulations of the CME are also presented.
