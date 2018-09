Late Glacial and Holocene climate and environmental evolution in the southern Baltic lowlands derived from varved lake sediments

Holocene climate variability is generally characterized by low frequency changes than compared to the last glaciations including the Lateglacial. However, there is vast evidence for decadal to centennial scale oscillations and millennial scale climate trends, which are within and beyond a human lifetime perception, respectively. Within the Baltic realm, a transitional zone between oceanic and continental climate influence, the impact of Holocene and Lateglacial climate and environmental change is currently partly understood. This is mainly attributed to the scarcity of well-dated and high-resolution sediment records and to the lacking continuity of already investigated archives. The aim of this doctoral thesis is to reconstruct Holocene and Late Glacial climate variability on local to (over)regional scales based on varved (annually laminated) sediments from Lake Czechowskie down to annual resolution. This project was carried out within the Virtual Institute for Integrated Climate and Landscape Evolution Analyses (ICLEA) and funded

Holocene climate variability is generally characterized by low frequency changes than compared to the last glaciations including the Lateglacial. However, there is vast evidence for decadal to centennial scale oscillations and millennial scale climate trends, which are within and beyond a human lifetime perception, respectively. Within the Baltic realm, a transitional zone between oceanic and continental climate influence, the impact of Holocene and Lateglacial climate and environmental change is currently partly understood. This is mainly attributed to the scarcity of well-dated and high-resolution sediment records and to the lacking continuity of already investigated archives. The aim of this doctoral thesis is to reconstruct Holocene and Late Glacial climate variability on local to (over)regional scales based on varved (annually laminated) sediments from Lake Czechowskie down to annual resolution. This project was carried out within the Virtual Institute for Integrated Climate and Landscape Evolution Analyses (ICLEA) and funded by the Helmholtz Association and the Helmholtz Climate Initiative REKLIM (Regional Climate Change). ICLEA intended to gain a better understanding of climate variability and landscape evolution processes in the Northern Central European lowlands since the last deglaciation. REKLIM Topic 8 “Abrupt climate change derived from proxy data” aims at identifying spatiotemporal patterns of climate variability between e.g. higher and lower latitudes. The main aim of this thesis was (i) to establish a robust chronology based on a multiple dating approach for Lake Czechowskie covering the Late Glacial and Holocene and for the Trzechowskie palaeolake for the Lateglacial, respectively, (ii) to reconstruct past climatic and environmental conditions on centennial to multi-millennial time scales and (iii) to distinguish between local to regional different sediments responses to climate change. Addressing the first aim, the Lake Czechowskie chronology has been established by a multiple dating approach comprising information from varve counting, tephrochronology, AMS 14C dating of terrestrial plant remains, biostratigraphy and 137Cs activity concentration measurements. Those independent age constraints covering the Lateglacial and the entire Holocene and have been further implemented in a Bayesian age model by using OxCal v.4.2. Thus, even within non-varved sediment intervals, robust chronological information has been used for absolute age determination. The identification of five cryptotephras, of which three are used as unambiguous isochrones, is furthermore a significant improvement of the Czechowskie chronology and currently unique for the Holocene within Poland. The first findings of coexisting early Holocene Hässeldalen and Askja-S cryptotephras within a varved sequence even allowed differential dating between both volcanic ashes and stimulated the discussion of revising the absolute ages of the Askja-S tephra. The Trzechowskie palaeolake chronology has been established by a multiple dating approach comprising varve counting, tephrochronology, AMS 14C dating of terrestrial plant remains and biostratigraphy, covers the Lateglacial period (Allerød and Younger Dryas) and has been implemented in OxCal v.4.2. Those age constraints allowed regional correlation to other high-resolution climate archives and identifying leads and lags of proxy responses at the onset of the Younger Dryas. The second aim has been accomplished by detailed micro-facies and geochemical analyses of the Czechowskie sediments for the entire Holocene. Thus, especially micro-facies changes had been linked to enhanced productivity at Lake Czechowskie. Most prominent changes have been recorded at 7.3, 6.5, 4.3 and 2.8 varve kyrs BP and are linked to a stepwise increasing influence of Atlantic air masses. Especially, the mid-Holocene change, which had been widely reported from palaeohydrological records in low latitudes, has been identified and linked to large scale reorganization of atmospheric circulation patterns. Thus, especially long-term changes of climatic and environmental boundary conditions are widely recorded by the Czechowskie sediments. The pronounced response to (multi)millennial scale changes is further corroborated by the lack of clear sediment responses to early Holocene centennial scale climate oscillations (e.g. the Preboreal Oscillation). However, decadal scale changes at Lake Czechowskie during the most recent period (last 140 years) have been investigated in a lake comparison study. To fulfill the third aim of the doctoral thesis, three lakes in close vicinity to each other have been investigated in order to better distinguish how local, site-specific parameters, may superimpose regional climate driven changes. All lakes haven been unambiguously linked by the Askja AD1875 cryptotephra and independent varve chronologies. As a result, climate warming has only been recorded by sedimentation changes at the smallest and best sheltered lake (Głęboczek), whereas the largest lake (Czechowskie) and the shallowest lake (Jelonek) showed attenuated and less clear sediment responses, respectively. The different responses have been linked to morphological lake characteristics (lake size and depth, catchment area). This study highlights the potential of high-resolution lake comparison for robust proxy based climate reconstructions. In summary, the doctoral thesis presents a high-resolution sediment record with an underlying age model, which is prerequisite for unprecedented age control down to annual resolution. Sediment proxy based climate reconstructions demonstrate the importance of the Czechowskie sediments for better understanding climate variability in the southern Baltic realm. Case studies showed the clear response on millennial time scale, while decadal scale fluctuations are either less well expressed or superimposed by local, site-specific parameters. The identification of volcanic ash layers is not only used for unambiguous isochrones, those are key tie lines for local to supra regional archive synchronization and establish the Lake Czechowskie as a key climate archive.

…