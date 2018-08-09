Functional characterization of FGT2, a positive regulator of heat stress memory
|Author:
|Reynel Urrea Castellanos
|Advisor:
|Isabel Bäurle
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/08/09
|Pagenumber:
|151
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht