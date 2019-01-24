Schließen

Bilingualism, cognition, and aging

  • Extract: Topics in psycholinguistics and the neurocognition of language rarely attract the attention of journalists or the general public. One topic that has done so, however, is the potential benefits of bilingualism for general cognitive functioning and development, and as a precaution against cognitive decline in old age. Sensational claims have been made in the public domain, mostly by journalists and politicians. Recently (September 4, 2014) The Guardian reported that “learning a foreign language can increase the size of your brain”, and Michael Gove, the UK's previous Education Secretary, noted in an interview with The Guardian (September 30, 2011) that “learning languages makes you smarter”. The present issue of BLC addresses these topics by providing a state-of-the-art overview of theoretical and experimental research on the role of bilingualism for cognition in children and adults.

Download full text files

  • phr508.pdfeng
    (762KB)

    SHA-1: 45af030ee78d479ec122c2af1c9ec62c7141f2ff

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jubin Abutalebi, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-414730
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41473
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (508)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/01/24
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/24
Issue:508
Pagenumber:2
Source:Bilingualism: Language and Cognition 18 (2015) 1, S. 1–2 DOI: 10.1017/S1366728914000741
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo