Late bilinguals see a scan in scanner AND in scandal
- Masked priming research with late (non-native) bilinguals has reported facilitation effects following morphologically derived prime words (scanner - scan). However, unlike for native speakers, there are suggestions that purely orthographic prime-target overlap (scandal - scan) also produces priming in non-native visual word recognition. Our study directly compares orthographically related and derived prime-target pairs. While native readers showed morphological but not formal overlap priming, the two prime types yielded the same magnitudes of facilitation for non-natives. We argue that early word recognition processes in a non-native language are more influenced by surface-form properties than in one's native language.
|Author:
|Vera HeyerGND, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-414441
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41444
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|dissecting formal overlap from morphological priming in the processing of derived words
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (507)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/01/24
|Year of Completion:
|2014
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/01/24
|Tag:
|derivation; late bilinguals; masked priming; orthographic overlap
|Issue:
|507
|Pagenumber:
|8
|Source:
|Bilingualism: Language and Cognition 18 (2015) 3, S. 543–550 DOI: 10.1017/S1366728914000662
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle