Late bilinguals see a scan in scanner AND in scandal

  • Masked priming research with late (non-native) bilinguals has reported facilitation effects following morphologically derived prime words (scanner - scan). However, unlike for native speakers, there are suggestions that purely orthographic prime-target overlap (scandal - scan) also produces priming in non-native visual word recognition. Our study directly compares orthographically related and derived prime-target pairs. While native readers showed morphological but not formal overlap priming, the two prime types yielded the same magnitudes of facilitation for non-natives. We argue that early word recognition processes in a non-native language are more influenced by surface-form properties than in one's native language.

  phr507.pdf
    (750KB)

    SHA-1: 2aab03b1930bfabf3da09be0d9363a0b0a7e20ca

Author:Vera HeyerGND, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-414441
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41444
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):dissecting formal overlap from morphological priming in the processing of derived words
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (507)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/01/24
Year of Completion:2014
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/24
Tag:derivation; late bilinguals; masked priming; orthographic overlap
Issue:507
Pagenumber:8
Source:Bilingualism: Language and Cognition 18 (2015) 3, S. 543–550 DOI: 10.1017/S1366728914000662
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

