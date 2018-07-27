Schließen

Konjunktion

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Thomas Schlereth
ISBN:978-3-8376-4418-0
Subtitle (German):eine medienphilosophische Untersuchung
Publisher:tanscript
Place of publication:Bielefeld
Advisor:Michael Mayer
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2017/02/14
Release Date:2018/07/27
Pagenumber:278
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo