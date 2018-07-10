Die Segmente des neuen Mittelverteilungsmodells der Universitätsbibliothek Potsdam The segments of the new model of distributing financial resources at the University Library of the University of Potsdam

Linda Thomas Die Veränderungen im Bereich der Literaturerwerbung und -nutzung innerhalb der letzten sieben Jahre haben einen Neuentwurf des Mittelverteilungsmodells der Universitätsbibliothek Potsdam unumgänglich gemacht. Dieser gliedert sich klar in Segmente und verankert erstmals auch Open Access im Bibliotheksetat. Damit wird dem angestrebten Transformationsprozess Rechnung getragen.

The changes in the areas of acquisition and use of literature within the last seven years have made it necessary to find a new model of distributing financial resources at the University Library of the University of Potsdam. It consists of clearly separated segments and for the first time includes Open Access into the library budget which takes the aspired transformation process into account.