Inflammaging in the intervertebral disc
Degeneration of the intervertebral disc – triggered by ageing, mechanical stress, traumatic injury, infection, inflammation and other factors – has a significant role in the development of low back pain. Back pain not only has a high prevalence, but also a major socio-economic impact. With the ageing population, its occurrence and costs are expected to grow even more in the future. Disc degeneration is characterized by matrix breakdown, loss in proteoglycans and thus water content, disc height loss and an increase in inflammatory molecules. The accumulation of cytokines, such as interleukin (IL)-1 , IL-8 or tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-, together with age-related immune deficiency, leads to the so-called inflammaging – low-grade, chronic inflammation with a crucial role in pain development. Despite the relevance of these molecular processes, current therapies target symptoms, but not underlying causes. This review describes the biological and biomechanical changes that occur in a degenerated disc, discusses the connection between disc degeneration and inflammaging, highlights factors that enhance the inflammatory processes in disc pathologies and suggests future research avenues.
