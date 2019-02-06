Schließen

Mineral chemistry and thermobarometry of the staurolite-chloritoid schists from Poshtuk, NW Iran

  • The Poshtuk metapelitic rocks in northwestern Iran underwent two main phases of regional and contact metamorphism. Microstructures, textural features and field relations indicate that these rocks underwent a polymetamorphic history. The dominant metamorphic assemblage of the metapelites is garnet, staurolite, chloritoid, chlorite, muscovite and quartz, which grew mainly syntectonically during the later contact metamorphic event. Peak metamorphic conditions of this event took place at 580 ◦ C and ∼ 3–4 kbar, indicating that this event occurred under high-temperature and low-pressure conditions (HT/LP metamorphism), which reflects the high heat flow in this part of the crust. This event is mainly controlled by advective heat input through magmatic intrusions into all levels of the crust. These extensive Eocene metamorphic and magmatic activities can be associated with the early Alpine Orogeny, which resulted in this area from the convergence between the Arabian and Eurasian plates, and the Cenozoic closure of the Tethys oceanicThe Poshtuk metapelitic rocks in northwestern Iran underwent two main phases of regional and contact metamorphism. Microstructures, textural features and field relations indicate that these rocks underwent a polymetamorphic history. The dominant metamorphic assemblage of the metapelites is garnet, staurolite, chloritoid, chlorite, muscovite and quartz, which grew mainly syntectonically during the later contact metamorphic event. Peak metamorphic conditions of this event took place at 580 ◦ C and ∼ 3–4 kbar, indicating that this event occurred under high-temperature and low-pressure conditions (HT/LP metamorphism), which reflects the high heat flow in this part of the crust. This event is mainly controlled by advective heat input through magmatic intrusions into all levels of the crust. These extensive Eocene metamorphic and magmatic activities can be associated with the early Alpine Orogeny, which resulted in this area from the convergence between the Arabian and Eurasian plates, and the Cenozoic closure of the Tethys oceanic tract(s).show moreshow less

Author:Adel Saki, Mohssen Moazzen, Roland OberhänsliGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413942
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41394
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (578)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/06
Year of Completion:2012
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/06
Tag:HT/LP metamorphism; Poshtuk metapelites; northwestern Iran; thermobarometry
Issue:578
Pagenumber:12
First Page:1077
Last Page:1088
Source:Geological Magazine 149 (2012) 6, pp. 1077–1088 DOI 10.1017/S0016756812000209
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

