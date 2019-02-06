Mineral chemistry and thermobarometry of the staurolite-chloritoid schists from Poshtuk, NW Iran
- The Poshtuk metapelitic rocks in northwestern Iran underwent two main phases of regional and contact metamorphism. Microstructures, textural features and field relations indicate that these rocks underwent a polymetamorphic history. The dominant metamorphic assemblage of the metapelites is garnet, staurolite, chloritoid, chlorite, muscovite and quartz, which grew mainly syntectonically during the later contact metamorphic event. Peak metamorphic conditions of this event took place at 580 ◦ C and ∼ 3–4 kbar, indicating that this event occurred under high-temperature and low-pressure conditions (HT/LP metamorphism), which reflects the high heat flow in this part of the crust. This event is mainly controlled by advective heat input through magmatic intrusions into all levels of the crust. These extensive Eocene metamorphic and magmatic activities can be associated with the early Alpine Orogeny, which resulted in this area from the convergence between the Arabian and Eurasian plates, and the Cenozoic closure of the Tethys oceanicThe Poshtuk metapelitic rocks in northwestern Iran underwent two main phases of regional and contact metamorphism. Microstructures, textural features and field relations indicate that these rocks underwent a polymetamorphic history. The dominant metamorphic assemblage of the metapelites is garnet, staurolite, chloritoid, chlorite, muscovite and quartz, which grew mainly syntectonically during the later contact metamorphic event. Peak metamorphic conditions of this event took place at 580 ◦ C and ∼ 3–4 kbar, indicating that this event occurred under high-temperature and low-pressure conditions (HT/LP metamorphism), which reflects the high heat flow in this part of the crust. This event is mainly controlled by advective heat input through magmatic intrusions into all levels of the crust. These extensive Eocene metamorphic and magmatic activities can be associated with the early Alpine Orogeny, which resulted in this area from the convergence between the Arabian and Eurasian plates, and the Cenozoic closure of the Tethys oceanic tract(s).…
|Author:
|Adel Saki, Mohssen Moazzen, Roland OberhänsliGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413942
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41394
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (578)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/06
|Year of Completion:
|2012
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/06
|Tag:
|HT/LP metamorphism; Poshtuk metapelites; northwestern Iran; thermobarometry
|Issue:
|578
|Pagenumber:
|12
|First Page:
|1077
|Last Page:
|1088
|Source:
|Geological Magazine 149 (2012) 6, pp. 1077–1088 DOI 10.1017/S0016756812000209
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht