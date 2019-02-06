Digitization of Spörer’s sunspot drawings
- Much of our knowledge about the solar dynamo is based on sunspot observations. It is thus desirable to extend the set of positional and morphological data of sunspots into the past. Gustav Spörer observed in Germany from Anklam (1861–1873) and Potsdam (1874–1894). He left detailed prints of sunspot groups, which we digitized and processed to mitigate artifacts left in the print by the passage of time. After careful geometrical correction, the sunspot data are now available as synoptic charts for almost 450 solar rotation periods. Individual sunspot positions can thus be precisely determined and spot areas can be accurately measured using morphological image processing techniques. These methods also allow us to determine tilt angles of active regions (Joy’s law) and to assess the complexity of an active region.
|Andrea DierckeORCiD, Rainer ArltGND, Carsten Denker
|Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union 8 (2012) Symposium 294 pp. 63–64 DOI 10.1017/S1743921313002214
