Clumped stellar winds in supergiant high-mass X-ray binaries

  • The clumping of massive star winds is an established paradigm, which is confirmed by multiple lines of evidence and is supported by stellar wind theory. We use the results from time-dependent hydrodynamical models of the instability in the line-driven wind of a massive supergiant star to derive the time-dependent accretion rate on to a compact object in the Bondi-Hoyle-Lyttleton approximation. The strong density and velocity fluctuations in the wind result in strong variability of the synthetic X-ray light curves. Photoionization of inhomogeneous winds is different from the photoinization of smooth winds. The degree of ionization is affected by the wind clumping. The wind clumping must also be taken into account when comparing the observed and model spectra of the photoionized stellar wind.

Metadaten
Author:Lidia M. OskinovaORCiD, Achim FeldmeierGND, Peter KretschmarORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413916
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41391
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprint der universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (573)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/05
Year of Completion:2012
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/05
Tag:X-rays: binaries; accretion; instabilities; stars: mass loss
Issue:573
Pagenumber:2
First Page:287
Last Page:288
Source:Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union 8 (2012) Symposium 290 pp. 287-288 DOI 10.1017/S1743921312020042
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

