ASP modulo CSP

  • We present the hybrid ASP solver clingcon, combining the simple modeling language and the high performance Boolean solving capacities of Answer Set Programming (ASP) with techniques for using non-Boolean constraints from the area of Constraint Programming (CP). The new clingcon system features an extended syntax supporting global constraints and optimize statements for constraint variables. The major technical innovation improves the interaction between ASP and CP solver through elaborated learning techniques based on irreducible inconsistent sets. A broad empirical evaluation shows that these techniques yield a performance improvement of an order of magnitude.

Metadaten
Author:Max OstrowskiGND, Torsten SchaubORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413908
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41390
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):the clingcon system
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (579)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/07
Year of Completion:2012
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/07
Tag:SMT; answer set; constraints; logic
Issue:579
Pagenumber:19
Source:Theory and Practice of Logic Programming 12 (2012) 4–5, pp. 485–503 DOI 10.1017/S1471068412000142
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

