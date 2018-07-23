Schließen

Exploring the role of the circadian clock in the regulation of starch turnover in changing light conditions in Arabidopsis

Metadaten
Author:Thiago Alexandre Moraes
Advisor:Mark Stitt
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/07/23
Pagenumber:354
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)

