Weak emission line central stars of planetary nebulae

  • To understand the evolution and morphology of planetary nebulae, a detailed knowl- edge of their central stars is required. Central stars that exhibit emission lines in their spectra, indicating stellar mass-loss allow to study the evolution of planetary nebulae in action. Emis- sion line central stars constitute about 10 % of all central stars. Half of them are practically hydrogen-free Wolf-Rayet type central stars of the carbon sequence, [WC], that show strong emission lines of carbon and oxygen in their spectra. In this contribution we address the weak emission-lines central stars (wels). These stars are poorly analyzed and their hydrogen content is mostly unknown. We obtained optical spectra, that include the important Balmer lines of hy- drogen, for four weak emission line central stars. We present the results of our analysis, provide spectral classification and discuss possible explanations for their formation and evolution.

Author:Helge Todt, Miriam Peña, Julia Zühlke, Lida Oskinova, Wolf-Rainer HamannGND, Götz Gräfener
Parent Title (English):Planetary Nebulae: an Eye to the Future
Date of first Publication:2018/07/24
Year of Completion:2011
Tag:stars: AGB and post-AGB; stars: Wolf-Rayet; stars: abundances
Source:Planetary Nebulae: An Eye to the Future, Proceedings IAU Symposium 283 (2011) ; DOI: 10.1017/S1743921312012173
