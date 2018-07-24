Schließen

Urbanity and literature

  • Transarea studies focus upon spaces as created by the movements that criss-cross them. From this point of view, from its very beginnings, literature is closely interrelated with a vectorial (and much less with a purely spatial) conception of history - and with urbanity, which plays a decisive role in Gilgamesh's travels through a (narrative) cosmos centered upon the city of Uruk. This article explores the city as a transareal space of movement in three examples of literature, with no fixed abode, around the turn of the millennium, i.e. Assia Djebar's Les Nuits de Strasbourg, Emine Sevgi Oezdamar's Istanbul-Berlin Trilogy, and Cecile Wajsbrot's L'ile aux musees. These three writers project, in a very specific way, cities in motion as anagrammatic and fractal structures.

Author:Ottmar EtteGND
Parent Title (English):European Review
Subtitle (English):cities as transareal spaces of movement in Assia Djebar, Emine Sevgi Ozdamar and Cecile Wajsbrot
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/07/24
Year of Completion:2011
Source:European Review Vol. 19, No. 3 (2011) DOI: 10.1017/S106279871100010X
