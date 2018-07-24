Examining language switching in bilinguals
- Much research on language control in bilinguals has relied on the interpretation of the costs of switching between two languages. Of the two types of costs that are linked to language control, switching costs are assumed to be transient in nature and modulated by trial-specific manipulations (e.g., by preparation time), while mixing costs are supposed to be more stable and less affected by trial-specific manipulations. The present study investigated the effect of preparation time on switching and mixing costs, revealing that both types of costs can be influenced by trial-specific manipulations.
|Michela MoscaORCiDGND, Harald ClahsenGND
|http://nbn-resolving.de/urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413752
|Bilingualism: Language and Cognition
|the role of preparation time
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (451)
|Postprint
|English
|2018/07/24
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/07/24
|bilingual language switching; mixing costs; picture naming; preparation time; switching costs
|10
|Bilingualism: Language and Cognition Vol. 19, No. 2 (2016) ; DOI: 10.1017/S1366728915000693
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht