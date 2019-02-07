Schließen

The role of heat conduction to the formation of [WC]-type planetary nebulae

  • X-ray observations of young Planetary Nebulæ (PNe) have revealed diffuse emission in extended regions around both H-rich and H-deficient central stars. In order to also repro-duce physical properties of H-deficient objects, we have, at first, extended our time-dependent radiation-hydrodynamic models with heat conduction for such conditions. Here we present some of the important physical concepts, which determine how and when a hot wind-blown bubble forms. In this study we have had to consider the, largely unknown, evolution of the CSPN, the slow (AGB) wind, the fast hot-CSPN wind, and the chemical composition. The main conclusion of our work is that heat conduction is needed to explain X-ray properties of wind-blown bubbles also in H-deficient objects.

Author:Christer Sandin, Matthias Steffen, Ralf Jacob, Detlef Schönberner, Ute Rühling, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND, Helge TodtORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413702
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41370
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (582)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/07
Year of Completion:2011
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/07
Tag:conduction; hydrodynamics; planetary nebulae: general
Issue:582
Pagenumber:2
First Page:494
Last Page:495
Source:Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union 7 (2011) 2, Symposium No. 283 (Planetary Nebulae an Eye to the Future), pp. 494–495 DOI 10.1017/S1743921312012094
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

