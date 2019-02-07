The role of heat conduction to the formation of [WC]-type planetary nebulae
- X-ray observations of young Planetary Nebulæ (PNe) have revealed diffuse emission in extended regions around both H-rich and H-deficient central stars. In order to also repro-duce physical properties of H-deficient objects, we have, at first, extended our time-dependent radiation-hydrodynamic models with heat conduction for such conditions. Here we present some of the important physical concepts, which determine how and when a hot wind-blown bubble forms. In this study we have had to consider the, largely unknown, evolution of the CSPN, the slow (AGB) wind, the fast hot-CSPN wind, and the chemical composition. The main conclusion of our work is that heat conduction is needed to explain X-ray properties of wind-blown bubbles also in H-deficient objects.
|Author:
|Christer Sandin, Matthias Steffen, Ralf Jacob, Detlef Schönberner, Ute Rühling, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND, Helge TodtORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413702
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41370
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (582)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/07
|Year of Completion:
|2011
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/07
|Tag:
|conduction; hydrodynamics; planetary nebulae: general
|Issue:
|582
|Pagenumber:
|2
|First Page:
|494
|Last Page:
|495
|Source:
|Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union 7 (2011) 2, Symposium No. 283 (Planetary Nebulae an Eye to the Future), pp. 494–495 DOI 10.1017/S1743921312012094
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht