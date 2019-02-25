Schließen

The logarithmic residue density of a generalized Laplacian

  • We show that the residue density of the logarithm of a generalized Laplacian on a closed manifold defines an invariant polynomial-valued differential form. We express it in terms of a finite sum of residues of classical pseudodifferential symbols. In the case of the square of a Dirac operator, these formulas provide a pedestrian proof of the Atiyah–Singer formula for a pure Dirac operator in four dimensions and for a twisted Dirac operator on a flat space of any dimension. These correspond to special cases of a more general formula by Scott and Zagier. In our approach, which is of perturbative nature, we use either a Campbell–Hausdorff formula derived by Okikiolu or a noncommutative Taylor-type formula.

Author:Jouko Mickelsson, Sylvie PaychaORCiDGND
Date of first Publication:2019/02/25
Year of Completion:2011
Tag:Dirac operators; index; residue
Source:Journal of the Australian Mathematical Society 90 (2011), pp. 53–80 DOI 10.1017/S144678871100108X
