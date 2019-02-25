The logarithmic residue density of a generalized Laplacian
- We show that the residue density of the logarithm of a generalized Laplacian on a closed manifold defines an invariant polynomial-valued differential form. We express it in terms of a finite sum of residues of classical pseudodifferential symbols. In the case of the square of a Dirac operator, these formulas provide a pedestrian proof of the Atiyah–Singer formula for a pure Dirac operator in four dimensions and for a twisted Dirac operator on a flat space of any dimension. These correspond to special cases of a more general formula by Scott and Zagier. In our approach, which is of perturbative nature, we use either a Campbell–Hausdorff formula derived by Okikiolu or a noncommutative Taylor-type formula.
|Author:
|Jouko Mickelsson, Sylvie PaychaORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413680
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41368
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (649)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/25
|Year of Completion:
|2011
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/25
|Tag:
|Dirac operators; index; residue
|Issue:
|649
|Pagenumber:
|28
|Source:
|Journal of the Australian Mathematical Society 90 (2011), pp. 53–80 DOI 10.1017/S144678871100108X
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle