Schließen

How Germans prepare for the English past tense

  • Processes involved in late bilinguals' production of morphologically complex words were studied using an event-related brain potentials (ERP) paradigm in which EEGs were recorded during participants' silent productions of English past- and present-tense forms. Twenty-three advanced second language speakers of English (first language [L1] German) were compared to a control group of 19 L1 English speakers from an earlier study. We found a frontocentral negativity for regular relative to irregular past-tense forms (e.g., asked vs. held) during (silent) production, and no difference for the present-tense condition (e.g., asks vs. holds), replicating the ERP effect obtained for the L1 group. This ERP effect suggests that combinatorial processing is involved in producing regular past-tense forms, in both late bilinguals and L1 speakers. We also suggest that this paradigm is a useful tool for future studies of online language production.

Download full text files

  • phr504.pdfeng
    (830KB)

    SHA-1: fc0edbce586971fae42991dd418e0d85137525f5

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Julia FestmanORCiDGND, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413678
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41367
ISSN:0142-7164
ISSN:1469-1817
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):silent production of inflected words during EEG
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (504)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/01/18
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/18
Tag:2nd-language; brain potentials; electrophysiological evidence; language production; late bilinguals; lexical access; masked priming experiments; morphologically complex words; speech production; time-course
Issue:504
Pagenumber:20
Source:Applied Psycholinguistics 37 (2016) 2, S. 487–506 DOI: 10.1017/S0142716415000089
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo