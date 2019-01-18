How Germans prepare for the English past tense
- Processes involved in late bilinguals' production of morphologically complex words were studied using an event-related brain potentials (ERP) paradigm in which EEGs were recorded during participants' silent productions of English past- and present-tense forms. Twenty-three advanced second language speakers of English (first language [L1] German) were compared to a control group of 19 L1 English speakers from an earlier study. We found a frontocentral negativity for regular relative to irregular past-tense forms (e.g., asked vs. held) during (silent) production, and no difference for the present-tense condition (e.g., asks vs. holds), replicating the ERP effect obtained for the L1 group. This ERP effect suggests that combinatorial processing is involved in producing regular past-tense forms, in both late bilinguals and L1 speakers. We also suggest that this paradigm is a useful tool for future studies of online language production.
|Author:
|Julia FestmanORCiDGND, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413678
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41367
|ISSN:
|0142-7164
|ISSN:
|1469-1817
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|silent production of inflected words during EEG
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (504)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/01/18
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/01/18
|Tag:
|2nd-language; brain potentials; electrophysiological evidence; language production; late bilinguals; lexical access; masked priming experiments; morphologically complex words; speech production; time-course
|Issue:
|504
|Pagenumber:
|20
|Source:
|Applied Psycholinguistics 37 (2016) 2, S. 487–506 DOI: 10.1017/S0142716415000089
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht