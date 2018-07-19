Solar Activity Reconstruction from Historical Observations of Sunspots
Rekonstruktion der Sonnenaktivität aus historischen Beobachtungen von Sonnenflecken
- The solar activity and its consequences affect space weather and Earth’s climate. The solar activity exhibits a cyclic behaviour with a period of about 11 years. The solar cycle properties are governed by the dynamo taking place in the interior of the Sun, and they are distinctive. Extending the knowledge about solar cycle properties into the past is essential for understanding the solar dynamo and forecasting space weather. It can be acquired through the analysis of historical sunspot drawings. Sunspots are the dark areas, which are associated with strong magnetic fields, on the solar surface. Sunspots are the oldest and longest available observed features of solar activity. One of the longest available records of sunspot drawings is the collection by Samuel Heinrich Schwabe during 1825–1867. The sunspot sizes measured from digitized Schwabe drawings are not to scale and need to be converted into physical sunspot areas. The sunspot sizes measured from digitized Schwabe drawings are not to scale and need to be converted into physical sunspot areas. We employed a statistical approach assuming that the area distribution of sunspots was the same in the 19th century as it was in the 20th century. Umbral areas for about 130 000 sunspots observed by Schwabe were obtained. The annually averaged sunspot areas correlate reasonably well with the sunspot number. Tilt angles and polarity separations of sunspot groups were calculated assuming them to be bipolar. There is, of course, no polarity information in the observations. We derived an average tilt angle by attempting to exclude unipolar groups with a minimum separation of the two surmised polarities and an outlier rejection method, which follows the evolution of each group and detects the moment, when it turns unipolar as it decays. As a result, the tilt angles, although displaying considerable natural scatter, are on average 5.85° ± 0.25°, with the leading polarity located closer to the equator, in good agreement with tilt angles obtained from 20th century data sets. Sources of uncertainties in the tilt angle determination are discussed and need to be addressed whenever different data sets are combined. Digital images of observations printed in the books Rosa Ursina and Prodromus pro sole mobili by Christoph Scheiner, as well as the drawings from Scheiner’s letters to Marcus Welser, are analyzed to obtain information on the positions and sizes of sunspots that appeared before the Maunder minimum. In most cases, the given orientation of the ecliptic is used to set up the heliographic coordinate system for the drawings. Positions and sizes are measured manually displaying the drawings on a computer screen. Very early drawings have no indication of the solar orientation. A rotational matching using common spots of adjacent days is used in some cases, while in other cases, the assumption that images were aligned with a zenith–horizon coordinate system appeared to be the most likely. In total, 8167 sunspots were measured. A distribution of sunspot latitudes versus time (butterfly diagram) is obtained for Scheiner’s observations. The observations of 1611 are very inaccurate, but the drawings of 1612 have at least an indication of the solar orientation, while the remaining part of the spot positions from 1618–1631 have good to very good accuracy. We also computed 697 tilt angles of apparent bipolar sunspot groups, which were observed in the period 1618–1631. We find that the average tilt angle of nearly 4° does not significantly differ from the 20th century values. The solar cycle properties seem to be related to the tilt angles of sunspot groups, and it is an important parameter in the surface flux transport models. The tilt angles of bipolar sunspot groups from various historical sets of solar drawings including from Schwabe and Scheiner are analyzed. Data by Scheiner, Hevelius, Staudacher, Zucconi, Schwabe, and Spörer deliver a series of average tilt angles spanning a period of 270 years, in addition to previously found values for 20th-century data obtained by other authors. We find that the average tilt angles before the Maunder minimum were not significantly different from modern values. However, the average tilt angles of a period 50 years after the Maunder minimum, namely for cycles 0 and 1, were much lower and near zero. The typical tilt angles before the Maunder minimum suggest that abnormally low tilt angles were not responsible for driving the solar cycle into a grand minimum. With the Schwabe (1826–1867) and Spörer (1866–1880) sunspot data, the butterfly diagram of sunspot groups extends back till 1826. A recently developed method, which separates the wings of the butterfly diagram based on the long gaps present in sunspot group occurrences at different latitudinal bands, is used to separate the wings of the butterfly diagram. The cycle-to-cycle variation in the start (F), end (L), and highest (H) latitudes of the wings with respect to the strength of the wings are analyzed. On the whole, the wings of the stronger cycles tend to start at higher latitudes and have a greater extent. The time spans of the wings and the time difference between the wings in the northern hemisphere display a quasi-periodicity of 5–6 cycles. The average wing overlap is zero in the southern hemisphere, whereas it is 2–3 months in the north. A marginally significant oscillation of about 10 solar cycles is found in the asymmetry of the L latitudes. This latest, extended database of butterfly wings provides new observational constraints, regarding the spatio-temporal distribution of sunspot occurrences over the solar cycle, to solar dynamo models.…
- Die Sonnenaktivität und ihre Folgen beeinflussen das Weltraumwetter und das Klima. Sie zeigt ein zyklisches Verhalten mit einer Periode von etwa 11 Jahren. Die Eigenschaften des Sonnenzyklus werden durch den magnetischen Dynamo bestimmt, der im Innern der Sonne Wärmeenergie über Bewegungsenergie in magnetische Energie umwandelt. Unser Wissen über den Sonnenzyklus in der Vergangenheit zu verbessern ist wichtig für das Verständnis des Sonnendynamos und die Vorhersage des Weltraumwetters. Durch die Auswertung historischer Sonnenfleckenzeichnungen können wir diese Kenntnisse erweitern. Sonnenflecken sind die dunklen Bereiche auf der Sonnenoberfläche, die mit starken Magnetfeldern verbunden sind. Sonnenflecken sind das am längsten beobachtete Phänomen der Sonnenaktivität. Eine der umfangreichsten Beobachtungsreihen von Sonnenflecken ist die Sammlung von Samuel Heinrich Schwabe aus den Jahren 1825–1867. Die in den Zeichnungen eingetragenen Sonnenflecken sind jedoch nicht maßstäblich. Die in den Zeichnungen eingetragenen Sonnenflecken sind jedoch nicht maßstäblich. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurde ein Verfahren entwickelt, mit dem die Fleckendaten des 19. Jahrhunderts unter der Annahme rekonstruiert werden können, dass deren Größnverteilung identisch zu der heutigen ist. Insgesamt konnten wir Positionen und Flächen von etwa 130 000 Sonnenflecken aus Schwabes Archiv bestimmen. Die Jahresmittel der Flächen korrelieren gut mit der so genannten Sonnenfleckenrelativzahl, einer Größe, die aus der Anzahl der Fleckengruppen und der Gesamtzahl der Flecken konstruiert wird und üblicherweise als Standardmaß für die Sonnenaktivität verwendet wird. Fleckengruppen sind zumeist bipolar mit einer magnetisch positiven und einer magnetisch negativen Teilgruppe. Der Neigungswinkel dieser Gruppen gegen den Sonnenäquator wurde ebenfalls bestimmt. Ihr Mittelwert von 5.85° ± 0.25° stimmt gut mit Werten aus dem 20. Jahrhundert überein. Zusätzlich wurden Digitalsierte Beobachtungen von Christoph Scheiner aus dem 17. Jahrhundert analysiert, um Informationen über die Zeit vor dem Maunder-Minimum, einer Periode äußerst geringer Sonnenaktivität, zu erlangen. Bei den frühesten Beobachtungen gibt es keinen Hinweis auf die Ausrichtung des Sonnenbildes. Durch die Nutzung der Sonnenrotation über zwei oder mehr Tage können wir jedoch die Ausrichtungen fixieren. Insgesamt wurden 8167 Sonnenflecken vermessen. Darüberhinaus wurden auch 697 Neigungswinkel von bipolaren Gruppen aus den Jahren 1618–1631 berechnet. Der durchschnittliche Neigungswinkel von fast 4° unterscheidet sich nicht signifikant von den Werten im 20. Jahrhundert. Die Neigungswinkel der Sonnenfleckengruppen scheinen Einfluss auf den Dynamo zu haben. Es wurden in der vorliegenden Arbeit noch weitere Neigungen bipolarer Sonnenfleckengruppen aus verschiedenen historischen Beobachtungsreihen aus 270 Jahren bestimmt, insgesamt von den Beobachtern Scheiner, Hevelius, Staudacher, Zucconi, Schwabe und Spörer. Die durchschnittlichen Neigungswinkel vor dem Maunder-Minimum unterschieden sich nicht wesentlich von modernen Werten, außer etwa 50 Jahren nach dem Maunder-Minimum, als die mittlere Neigung nahe Null war. Da die typischen Neigungswinkel vor dem Maunder-Minimum sich jedoch nicht wesentlich von modernen Werten unterscheiden, legt dies nahe, dass die ungewöhnlich niedrige Werte nicht für das Eintreten der Sonne in eine solche Minimums-Periode verantwortlich waren. Mit den Sonnenfleckendaten von Schwabe (1826–1867) und Spörer (1866–1880) reicht das so genannte Schmetterlingsdiagramm von Sonnenfleckengruppen bis 1826 zurück. Eine kürzlich entwickelte Methode, die Nord- und Südhälften des Schmetterlingsdiagramms zu trennen, zeigte Zyklus-zu-Zyklus-Variationen in der Start-, End-, und höchsten Breite der Teilflächen. Die “Schmetterlingsflächen” der stärkeren Zyklen tendieren dazu, in höheren Breiten zu starten und eine größere Ausdehnung zu haben. Nord- und Südhemisphäre der Sonne zeigen einen neu beginnenden Zyklus zu leicht unterschiedlichen Zeiten. Der Phasenunterschied schwankt langsam mit einer Quasiperiode von 5–6 Zyklen. Die oben erwähnten Resultate zeigen, wie hilfreich historische langzeit Analysen sind, um die Parameter des Sonnendynamos zu bestimmen und so Rückschlüsse auf die ihm zugrunde liegenden Prozesse ziehen zu können.…
|Author:
|Senthamizh Pavai ValliappanORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413600
|Advisor:
|Carsten Denker
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/04/27
|Release Date:
|2018/07/19
|Tag:
|Neigungswinkel; Sonnenaktivität
cycle-averaged tilt angle; history and philosophy of astronomy; solar activity; sunspot group tilt angle
|Pagenumber:
|115
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|MSC Classification:
|85-XX ASTRONOMY AND ASTROPHYSICS (For celestial mechanics, see 70F15)
|PACS Classification:
|90.00.00 GEOPHYSICS, ASTRONOMY, AND ASTROPHYSICS (for more detailed headings, see the Geophysics Appendix)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht