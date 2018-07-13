Schließen

Photosensitive microgels containing azobenzene surfactants of different charges

  • We report on light sensitive microgel particles that can change their volume reversibly in response to illumination with light of different wavelengths. To make the anionic microgels photosensitive we add surfactants with a positively charged polyamine head group and an azobenzene containing tail. Upon illumination, azobenzene undergoes a reversible photo-isomerization reaction from a trans- to a cis-state accompanied by a change in the hydrophobicity of the surfactant. Depending on the isomerization state, the surfactant molecules are either accommodated within the microgel (trans-state) resulting in its shrinkage or desorbed back into water (cis-isomer) letting the microgel swell. We have studied three surfactants differing in the number of amino groups, so that the number of charges of the surfactant head varies between 1 and 3. We have found experimentally and theoretically that the surfactant concentration needed for microgel compaction increases with decreasing number of charges of the head group. Utilization of polyamineWe report on light sensitive microgel particles that can change their volume reversibly in response to illumination with light of different wavelengths. To make the anionic microgels photosensitive we add surfactants with a positively charged polyamine head group and an azobenzene containing tail. Upon illumination, azobenzene undergoes a reversible photo-isomerization reaction from a trans- to a cis-state accompanied by a change in the hydrophobicity of the surfactant. Depending on the isomerization state, the surfactant molecules are either accommodated within the microgel (trans-state) resulting in its shrinkage or desorbed back into water (cis-isomer) letting the microgel swell. We have studied three surfactants differing in the number of amino groups, so that the number of charges of the surfactant head varies between 1 and 3. We have found experimentally and theoretically that the surfactant concentration needed for microgel compaction increases with decreasing number of charges of the head group. Utilization of polyamine azobenzene containing surfactants for the light triggered remote control of the microgel size opens up a possibility for applications of light responsive microgels as drug carriers in biology and medicine.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr461.pdfeng
    (3112KB)

    SHA-1:471fd03a2a6e456f91ccd024691d76d06ab86e53

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Selina Schimka, Nino Lomadze, Maren Rabe, Alexey KopyshevORCiD, Maren LehmannORCiD, Regine von KlitzingORCiD, Artem M. RumyantsevORCiD, Elena Yu. Kramarenko, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413528
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (461)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/07/13
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/07/13
Tag:co-monomer content; collapse; drug-delivery; hydrogels; metal nanoparticles; particles; ph-responsive microgels; photoresponsive surfactants; swelling behavior; temperature
Issue:461
Source:Physical chemistry, chemical physics : PCCP (2017), 19, pp. 108-117. - DOI: 10.1039/C6CP04555C
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo