Four empirical essays on the economics of job search
Vier Empirische Studien zum Arbeitssuchverhalten
Modern welfare states aim at designing unemployment insurance (UI) schemes which minimize the length of unemployment spells. A variety of institutions and incentives, which are embedded in UI schemes across OECD countries, reflect this attempt. For instance, job seekers entering UI are often provided with personal support through a caseworker. They also face the requirement to regularly submit a minimum number of job applications, which is typically enforced through benefit cuts in the case of non-compliance. Moreover, job seekers may systematically receive information on their re-employment prospects. As a consequence, UI design has become a complex task. Policy makers need to define not only the amount and duration of benefit payments, but also several other choice parameters. These include the intensity and quality of personal support through caseworkers, the level of job search requirements, the strictness of enforcement, and the information provided to unemployed individuals. Causal estimates on how these parameters affect re-employment outcomes are thus central inputs to the design of modern UI systems: how much do individual caseworkers influence the transition out of unemployment? Does the requirement of an additional job application translate into increased job finding? Do individuals behave differently when facing a strict versus mild enforcement system? And how does information on re-employment prospects influence the job search decision? This dissertation proposes four novel research designs to answer this question. Chapters one to three elaborate quasi-experimental identification strategies, which are applied to large-scale administrative data from Switzerland. They, respectively, measure how personal interactions with caseworkers (chapter one), the level of job search requirements (chapter two) and the strictness of enforcement (chapter three) affect re-employment outcomes. Chapter four proposes a structural estimation approach, based on linked survey and administrative data from Germany. It studies how over-optimism on future wage offers affects the decision to search for work, and how the provision of information changes this decision.
In modernen Wohlfahrtsstaaten dient die Arbeitslosenversicherung zwei primären Zielen: Zum einen sollen Einkommensverluste abgefedert werden, die durch die Arbeitslosigkeit entstehen. Zum anderen soll die Re-integration in den Arbeitsmarkt mithilfe verschiedener Instrumente unterstützt werden. Die vorliegende Dissertation beschäftigt sich mit der Wirkung dieser Instrumente. Sie entwickelt vier Forschungsdesigns, um den kausalen Effekt verschiedener Anreize und Institutionen zu messen, die zahlreiche OECD-Länder in ihre Arbeitslosenversicherung integriert haben: Kapitel eins analysiert, wie die Anzahl und Qualität persönlicher Gespräche mit einem Fallberater die Dauer der Arbeitslosigkeit beeinflusst. Kapitel zwei misst den Effekt von Bewerbungen, die durch Suchvorgaben seitens der Arbeitslosenversicherung erwirkt werden. In Kapitel drei wird die Stringenz evaluiert, mit dem die Einhaltung der Vorgaben durchgesetzt werden. Schließlich untersucht Kapitel vier, wie Informationen über zukünftige Lohnperspektiven zu unterschiedlichen Zeitpunkten in der Arbeitslosigkeit wirken. Kapitel eins bis drei beruhen auf quasi-experimentellen Forschungsdesigns, wohingegen Kapitel vier einen strukturellen Schätzansatz verfolgt. Im Folgenden werden die vier Kapitel zusammengefasst und ihre Implikationen für die Gestaltung von Arbeitslosenversicherungssystemen sowie für weitere Politikfelder diskutiert.
|Amelie Schiprowski
|Marco Caliendo, Peter Haan
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2017
|Arbeitslosenversicherung; Arbeitssuche; mikrökonometrische Analysen
job search; microeconometric analyses; unemployment insurance
