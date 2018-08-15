Four empirical essays on the economics of job search

Modern welfare states aim at designing unemployment insurance (UI) schemes which minimize the length of unemployment spells. A variety of institutions and incentives, which are embedded in UI schemes across OECD countries, reflect this attempt. For instance, job seekers entering UI are often provided with personal support through a caseworker. They also face the requirement to regularly submit a minimum number of job applications, which is typically enforced through benefit cuts in the case of non-compliance. Moreover, job seekers may systematically receive information on their re-employment prospects. As a consequence, UI design has become a complex task. Policy makers need to define not only the amount and duration of benefit payments, but also several other choice parameters. These include the intensity and quality of personal support through caseworkers, the level of job search requirements, the strictness of enforcement, and the information provided to unemployed individuals. Causal estimates on how these parameters affect

Modern welfare states aim at designing unemployment insurance (UI) schemes which minimize the length of unemployment spells. A variety of institutions and incentives, which are embedded in UI schemes across OECD countries, reflect this attempt. For instance, job seekers entering UI are often provided with personal support through a caseworker. They also face the requirement to regularly submit a minimum number of job applications, which is typically enforced through benefit cuts in the case of non-compliance. Moreover, job seekers may systematically receive information on their re-employment prospects. As a consequence, UI design has become a complex task. Policy makers need to define not only the amount and duration of benefit payments, but also several other choice parameters. These include the intensity and quality of personal support through caseworkers, the level of job search requirements, the strictness of enforcement, and the information provided to unemployed individuals. Causal estimates on how these parameters affect re-employment outcomes are thus central inputs to the design of modern UI systems: how much do individual caseworkers influence the transition out of unemployment? Does the requirement of an additional job application translate into increased job finding? Do individuals behave differently when facing a strict versus mild enforcement system? And how does information on re-employment prospects influence the job search decision? This dissertation proposes four novel research designs to answer this question. Chapters one to three elaborate quasi-experimental identification strategies, which are applied to large-scale administrative data from Switzerland. They, respectively, measure how personal interactions with caseworkers (chapter one), the level of job search requirements (chapter two) and the strictness of enforcement (chapter three) affect re-employment outcomes. Chapter four proposes a structural estimation approach, based on linked survey and administrative data from Germany. It studies how over-optimism on future wage offers affects the decision to search for work, and how the provision of information changes this decision.

