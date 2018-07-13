Schließen

Kardinal Franz Ehrle SJ und die Römische Frage

  • Cardinal Franz Ehrle SJ and the Roman Question. The author Stefan Gatzhammer examines the view of the Jesuit, scientific and cardinal Franz Ehrle (1845-1934) on the Roman Question as the open conflict between Italy and the Holy See that worsened after the outbreak of the First World War. As redactor of the "Stimmen der Zeit", Franz Ehrle took up the public debate in Munich from 1916, which was attentively registered in Italy. In particular, the author examines how far Ehrle, with his pragmatic and legally justified proposal for a minimal territorial solution, can be seen as an intellectual author of the State of the Vatican City newly established in 1929 by the Lateran Treaties.

Download full text files

  • ppr140.pdfdeu
    (548KB)

    SHA-1:e76441ea4399885ed2462b4981388412b4991fc4

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Stefan GatzhammerGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413488
ISSN:1866-8380
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (140)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2018/07/13
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/07/13
Tag:Geschichte Italiens im 20. Jahrhundert; Kardinal Franz Ehrle; Lateranverträge 1929; Römische Frage; Vatikanstaat
Issue:140
Pagenumber:20
First Page:210
Last Page:229
Source:Römische Quartalschrift für Christliche Altertumskunde und Kirchengeschichte 112 (2018) 3-4, S. 210-229
Organizational units:An-Institute / Kanonistisches Institut e.V.
Dewey Decimal Classification:2 Religion / 23 Christentum, Christliche Theologie / 230 Christentum, Christliche Theologie
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer Review:Referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo