Entlehnungen aus dem Englischen im Gruppenwortschatz der russischen Brettspielgemeinschaft

The work investigates into English loan words in the group-specific vocabulary of the Russian-speaking board gaming community that is exposed to an intensive contact with the English language due to a constellation of objective factors. The first chapter prepares the theoretical framework of the research project; it deal with the internal and external causes of the processes of change and development in the vocabulary with an emphasis on the factors that are especially relevant for informal communication such as the language economy and the need for emotional expressiveness means. One analyses specific processes of vocabulary reorganization and expansion with the focus on the borrowing and the associated proceedings such as conversion and derivation. A separate issue under discussion is the case study of the influx of English borrowings into the Russian language at the end of the 20th century. The second chapter provides a brief overview of the history of board games in general and in particular - of the formation of the modern hobby board games as a cultural phenomenon. The third chapter presents the results of the analysis of the texts (reviews, comments etc.) on the web-site https://tesera.ru (largest Internet portal on board games within the Russian-speaking segment with approximately 30,000 registered users). First one reports (relying on concrete examples) on the motivation underlying the borrowing, from the practical necessity to the emotional attractive power of English. Then one proceeds analyzing the structure of the borrowed stock in the target corpus, in reliance on the traditional classification into the evident and latent borrowed stock. An interesting issue put on the discussion in this connection is the appearance of new pairs of homonyms as a result of the recent borrowings. The last dimension of the analysis covers the course of the new borrowings integration into the phonetic and grammatical system of Russian and their participation in the derivation processes. Finally, the conclusions are summarized and the lines for eventual future researches are outlined. The borrowings detected in the corpus are listed in an addendum to the master thesis.

