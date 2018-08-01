Entlehnungen aus dem Englischen im Gruppenwortschatz der russischen Brettspielgemeinschaft
English borrowings in the group-specific vocabulary of the Russian-speaking board gaming community
- Die Arbeit untersucht die Anglizismen im gruppenspezifischen Wortschaft der russischsprachigen Brettspielergemeinschaft, welche, wegen einer Konstellation von objektiven Faktoren, einem intensiven Kontakt mit der englischen Sprache ausgesetzt ist. Das erste Kapitel bereitet die theoretische Basis der Studie vor; es geht auf die innersprachlichen und außersprachlichen Ursachen der Änderungs- und Entwicklungsprozesse im Wortschatz ein, mit dem Schwerpunkt auf den Faktoren, die insbesondere für die informelle Kommunikation relevant sind wie Sprachökonomie und Bedarf an Mitteln der emotionellen Expressivität. Analysiert werden auch konkrete Prozesse der Wortschatzreorganisation und -expansion mit dem Focus auf der Entlehnung und den damit verbundenen Verfahren wie Konversion und Derivation. Als Einzelfall wird der Zustrom von Anglizismen in die russische Sprache ab Ende des 20. Jh. thematisiert. Das zweite Kapitel bietet einen kurzen Überblick über die Geschichte von Brettspielen im Allgemeinen und insbesondere über denDie Arbeit untersucht die Anglizismen im gruppenspezifischen Wortschaft der russischsprachigen Brettspielergemeinschaft, welche, wegen einer Konstellation von objektiven Faktoren, einem intensiven Kontakt mit der englischen Sprache ausgesetzt ist. Das erste Kapitel bereitet die theoretische Basis der Studie vor; es geht auf die innersprachlichen und außersprachlichen Ursachen der Änderungs- und Entwicklungsprozesse im Wortschatz ein, mit dem Schwerpunkt auf den Faktoren, die insbesondere für die informelle Kommunikation relevant sind wie Sprachökonomie und Bedarf an Mitteln der emotionellen Expressivität. Analysiert werden auch konkrete Prozesse der Wortschatzreorganisation und -expansion mit dem Focus auf der Entlehnung und den damit verbundenen Verfahren wie Konversion und Derivation. Als Einzelfall wird der Zustrom von Anglizismen in die russische Sprache ab Ende des 20. Jh. thematisiert. Das zweite Kapitel bietet einen kurzen Überblick über die Geschichte von Brettspielen im Allgemeinen und insbesondere über den Werdegang der modernen Hobbybrettspielen als Kulturfernomen. Das dritte Kapitel präsentiert nämlich die Ergebnisse der Analyse von Texten (Rezensionen, Kommentaren etc.) auf der Web-Seite https://tesera.ru (größtes Internet-Portal über Brettspiele im russischsprachigen Raum, etwa 30.000 registrierte Nutzer). Zuerst wird, anhand von konkreten Beispielen, in die Motivation hinter Entlehnung eingegangen, vom Sachzwang zur emotionellen Anziehungskraft des Englischen. Danach wird die Struktur des Lehngutes im Zielkorpus analysiert, wobei auf der traditionellen Gliederung ins evidente und latente Lehngut gebaut wird. Ein interessanter Aspekt, der in diesem Zusammenhang thematisiert wird, ist das Entstehen von neuen Paaren von Homonymen infolge der rezenten Entlehnungen. Die letzte Dimension der Analyse umfasst den Verlauf der Integration von den neuen Entlehnungen in das phonetische und grammatische System des Russischen wie auch deren Einbezug in Derivationsprozesse. Endlicht werden die Schlussfolgerungen zusammengefasst und die Linien für eventuelle weitere Studien definiert. Die im Korpus entdeckten Entlehnungen sind in einem Anhang zur Masterarbeit aufgelistet.…
- The work investigates into English loan words in the group-specific vocabulary of the Russian-speaking board gaming community that is exposed to an intensive contact with the English language due to a constellation of objective factors. The first chapter prepares the theoretical framework of the research project; it deal with the internal and external causes of the processes of change and development in the vocabulary with an emphasis on the factors that are especially relevant for informal communication such as the language economy and the need for emotional expressiveness means. One analyses specific processes of vocabulary reorganization and expansion with the focus on the borrowing and the associated proceedings such as conversion and derivation. A separate issue under discussion is the case study of the influx of English borrowings into the Russian language at the end of the 20th century. The second chapter provides a brief overview of the history of board games in general and in particular - of the formation of the modernThe work investigates into English loan words in the group-specific vocabulary of the Russian-speaking board gaming community that is exposed to an intensive contact with the English language due to a constellation of objective factors. The first chapter prepares the theoretical framework of the research project; it deal with the internal and external causes of the processes of change and development in the vocabulary with an emphasis on the factors that are especially relevant for informal communication such as the language economy and the need for emotional expressiveness means. One analyses specific processes of vocabulary reorganization and expansion with the focus on the borrowing and the associated proceedings such as conversion and derivation. A separate issue under discussion is the case study of the influx of English borrowings into the Russian language at the end of the 20th century. The second chapter provides a brief overview of the history of board games in general and in particular - of the formation of the modern hobby board games as a cultural phenomenon. The third chapter presents the results of the analysis of the texts (reviews, comments etc.) on the web-site https://tesera.ru (largest Internet portal on board games within the Russian-speaking segment with approximately 30,000 registered users). First one reports (relying on concrete examples) on the motivation underlying the borrowing, from the practical necessity to the emotional attractive power of English. Then one proceeds analyzing the structure of the borrowed stock in the target corpus, in reliance on the traditional classification into the evident and latent borrowed stock. An interesting issue put on the discussion in this connection is the appearance of new pairs of homonyms as a result of the recent borrowings. The last dimension of the analysis covers the course of the new borrowings integration into the phonetic and grammatical system of Russian and their participation in the derivation processes. Finally, the conclusions are summarized and the lines for eventual future researches are outlined. The borrowings detected in the corpus are listed in an addendum to the master thesis.…
