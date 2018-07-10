Schließen

Temporal and spatial dynamics of Arctic coastal changes and the resulting impacts: Yukon Territory, Canada

Metadaten
Author:Anna Maria Irrgang
Advisor:Hugues Lantuit, Hans-Wolfgang Hubberten, Aart Kroon
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/04/19
Release Date:2018/07/10
Pagenumber:154
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

