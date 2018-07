Hormonelle Körpergewichtsregulation nach Gewichtsreduktion im Rahmen der multimodalen randomisierten Interventionsstudie MAINTAIN

Although it is known that obesity is associated with a variety of serious conditions, there is no consensus regarding the optimal therapy for severely obese people. Unfortunately the majority of conventional weight loss therapies often fail long term and diet-induced weight loss is accompanied by several physiological changes and neuroendocrine responses that encourage weight regain. The present research addresses the question whether the hormonal counter-regulation can be modified by a behavioral weight maintenance intervention (diet, excercise, behavioral treatment) and whether such an intervention strategy could support long-term body weight maintenance. Moreover, this thesis focused on the potential predictive role of several hormonal circuits on long-term weight control. In the present study the influence of a twelve-month, weight-stabilizing lifestyle intervention on long-term weight maintenance across 18 months was assessed in a randomized controlled trial. 156 subjects participated in the weight reduction program. 143 subjects

Although it is known that obesity is associated with a variety of serious conditions, there is no consensus regarding the optimal therapy for severely obese people. Unfortunately the majority of conventional weight loss therapies often fail long term and diet-induced weight loss is accompanied by several physiological changes and neuroendocrine responses that encourage weight regain. The present research addresses the question whether the hormonal counter-regulation can be modified by a behavioral weight maintenance intervention (diet, excercise, behavioral treatment) and whether such an intervention strategy could support long-term body weight maintenance. Moreover, this thesis focused on the potential predictive role of several hormonal circuits on long-term weight control. In the present study the influence of a twelve-month, weight-stabilizing lifestyle intervention on long-term weight maintenance across 18 months was assessed in a randomized controlled trial. 156 subjects participated in the weight reduction program. 143 subjects reduced their body weight by at least 8% of baseline (inclusion criterion) and were randomized to the maintenance trial. 112 female and 31 male participants were examined. Weight regain after 18 months (T18), defined as changes of BMI between randomization (T0) and T18, was the primary outcome of the trial. The evaluation of endocrine parameters involved in energy homeostasis was a pre-defined secondary outcome. Mean BMI was reduced by 4.67±1.47 kg*m-2 (12.6±3.7 %) during the initial weight loss period. The multimodal lifestyle intervention improved the weight maintenance after weight loss compared to control . However, this effect did not persist in the 6-month follow up and no BMI difference was observed at T18. Furthermore, the initial weight loss induced partially persisting hormonal changes of IGF-1, fT3, fT4, Leptin and Insulin. Changes of sympathetic nervous activity, TSH, GLP-1 and GIP were almost reversed within 18 months. The variability of weight regain at T18 was considerable, but comparable in both groups. Numerous hormonal alterations were found after weight loss. However, exclusively metanephrine excretion independently predicted regainBMI (standardized beta= -0.365, r2=0.134; p<0.01), while all other hormonal circuits analysed here had no predictive power. The 12-month lifestyle intervention did not modify any of these endocrine circuits. In conclusion, a 12-months multimodal lifestyle intervention regarding weight loss maintenance demonstrated a substantial benefit only as long as the subsequent maintenance intervention was performed. However, the hormonal response was not additionally affected by this intervention.

…