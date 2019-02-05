Pattern formation induced by time-dependent advection
- We study pattern-forming instabilities in reaction-advection-diffusion systems. We develop an approach based on Lyapunov-Bloch exponents to figure out the impact of a spatially periodic mixing flow on the stability of a spatially homogeneous state. We deal with the flows periodic in space that may have arbitrary time dependence. We propose a discrete in time model, where reaction, advection, and diffusion act as successive operators, and show that a mixing advection can lead to a pattern-forming instability in a two-component system where only one of the species is advected. Physically, this can be explained as crossing a threshold of Turing instability due to effective increase of one of the diffusion constants.
|Author:
|Arthur V. Straube, Arkady S. PikovskyORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413140
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41314
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (575)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/05
|Year of Completion:
|2011
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/06
|Tag:
|pattern formation; reaction-advection-diffusion equation
|Issue:
|575
|Pagenumber:
|11
|First Page:
|138-147
|Source:
|Mathematical modelling of natural phenomena 6 (2011) 1, pp. 138–147 DOI 10.1051/mmnp/20116107
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht