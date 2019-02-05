Hydrodynamics of Saturn’s dense rings
- The space missions Voyager and Cassini together with earthbound observations re-vealed a wealth of structures in Saturn’s rings. There are, for example, waves being excited at ring positions which are in orbital resonance with Saturn’s moons. Other structures can be assigned to embedded moons like empty gaps, moon induced wakes or S-shaped propeller features. Further-more, irregular radial structures are observed in the range from 10 meters until kilometers. Here some of these structures will be discussed in the frame of hydrodynamical modeling of Saturn’s dense rings. For this purpose we will characterize the physical properties of the ring particle en- semble by mean field quantities and point to the special behavior of the transport coefficients. We show that unperturbed rings can become unstable and how diffusion acts in the rings. Additionally, the alternative streamline formalism is introduced to describe perturbed regions of dense rings with applications to the wake damping and the dispersion relation of the density waves.
|Author:
|Martin Seiß, Frank SpahnGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413139
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41313
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprint Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (574)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/05
|Year of Completion:
|2011
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/06
|Tag:
|granular gas; hydrodynamics; instabilities; planetary rings
|Pagenumber:
|28
|First Page:
|191
|Last Page:
|218
|Source:
|Mathematical Modelling of Natural Phenomena 6 (2011) 4, pp. 191-218 DOI: 10.1051/mmnp/20116409
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht