Schließen

Radiation from accelerated particles in shocks

  • Recent PIC simulations of relativistic electron-positron (electron-ion) jets injected into a stationary medium show that particle acceleration occurs in the shocked regions. Simulations show that the Weibel instability is responsible for generating and amplifying highly nonuniform, small-scale magnetic fields and for particle acceleration. These magnetic fields contribute to the electron’s transverse eflection behind the shock. The “jitter” radiation from deflected electrons in turbulent magnetic fields has properties different from synchrotron radiation calculated in a uniform magnetic field. This jitter radiation may be important for understanding the complex time evolution and/or spectral structure of gamma-ray bursts, relativistic jets in general, and supernova remnants. In order to calculate radiation from first principles and go beyond the standard synchrotron model, we have used PIC simulations. We present synthetic spectra to compare with the spectra obtained from Fermi observations.

Download full text files

  • pmnr600.pdfeng
    (164KB)

    SHA-1: f4122b1269b7f76f1c0be69aaa1fe357b04db050

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:K.-I. Nishikawa, B. Zhang, E. J. Choi, K. W. Min, J. Niemiec, M. Medvedev, P. Hardee, Y. Mizuno, A. Nordlund, J. Frederiksen, H. Sol, Martin PohlORCiDGND, D. H. Hartmann, G.J. Fishman
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413128
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41312
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (600)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/14
Year of Completion:2012
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/14
Tag:Weibel instability; magnetic field generation; particle acceleration; radiation; relativistic jets
Issue:600
Pagenumber:2
First Page:371
Last Page:372
Source:roceedings of the International Astronomical Union 7 (2012) Symposium 279 (Death of Massive Stars: Supernovae and Gamma-Ray Bursts), pp. 371–372 DOI 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00766
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo