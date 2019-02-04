Petrogenesis and tectonic evolution of metaluminous sub-alkaline granitoids from the Takab Complex, NW Iran

The Takab complex is composed of a variety of metamorphic rocks including amphibolites, metapelites, mafic granulites, migmatites and meta-ultramafics, which are intruded by the granitoid. The granitoid magmatic activity occurred in relation to the subduction of the Neo-Tethys oceanic crust beneath the Iranian crust during Tertiary times. The granitoids are mainly granodiorite, quartz monzodiorite, monzonite and quartz diorite. Chemically, the magmatic rocks are characterized by ASI < 1.04, AI < 0.87 and high contents of CaO (up to ∼ 14.5 wt %), which are consistent with the I-type magmatic series. Low FeO t /(FeO t +MgO) values (< 0.75) as well as low Nb, Y and K 2 O contents of the investigated rocks resemble the calc-alkaline series. Low SiO 2 , K 2 O/Na 2 O and Al 2 O 3 accompanied by high CaO and FeO contents indicate melting of metabasites as an appropriate source for the intrusions. Negative Ti and Nb anomalies verify a metaluminous crustal origin for the protoliths of the investigated igneous rocks. These are comparable with

The Takab complex is composed of a variety of metamorphic rocks including amphibolites, metapelites, mafic granulites, migmatites and meta-ultramafics, which are intruded by the granitoid. The granitoid magmatic activity occurred in relation to the subduction of the Neo-Tethys oceanic crust beneath the Iranian crust during Tertiary times. The granitoids are mainly granodiorite, quartz monzodiorite, monzonite and quartz diorite. Chemically, the magmatic rocks are characterized by ASI < 1.04, AI < 0.87 and high contents of CaO (up to ∼ 14.5 wt %), which are consistent with the I-type magmatic series. Low FeO t /(FeO t +MgO) values (< 0.75) as well as low Nb, Y and K 2 O contents of the investigated rocks resemble the calc-alkaline series. Low SiO 2 , K 2 O/Na 2 O and Al 2 O 3 accompanied by high CaO and FeO contents indicate melting of metabasites as an appropriate source for the intrusions. Negative Ti and Nb anomalies verify a metaluminous crustal origin for the protoliths of the investigated igneous rocks. These are comparable with compositions of the associated mafic migmatites, in the Takab metamorphic complex, which originated from the partial melting of amphibolites. Therefore, crustal melting and a collision-related origin for the Takab calc-alkaline intrusions are proposed here on the basis of mineralogy and geochemical characteristics. The P–T evolution during magmatic crystallization and subsolidus cooling stages is determined by the study of mineral chemistry of the granodiorite and the quartz diorite. Magmatic crystallization pressure and temperature for the quartz-diorite and the granodiorite are estimated to be P ∼ 7.8 ± 2.5 kbar, T ∼ 760 ± 75 ◦C and P ∼ 5 ± 1 kbar, T ∼ 700 ◦C, respectively. Subsolidus conditions are consistent with temperatures of ∼ 620 ◦C and ∼ 600 ◦C, and pressures of ∼ 5 kbar and ∼ 3.5 kbar for the quartz-diorite and the granodiorite, respectively.

