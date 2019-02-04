Schließen

Petrogenesis and tectonic evolution of metaluminous sub-alkaline granitoids from the Takab Complex, NW Iran

  • The Takab complex is composed of a variety of metamorphic rocks including amphibolites, metapelites, mafic granulites, migmatites and meta-ultramafics, which are intruded by the granitoid. The granitoid magmatic activity occurred in relation to the subduction of the Neo-Tethys oceanic crust beneath the Iranian crust during Tertiary times. The granitoids are mainly granodiorite, quartz monzodiorite, monzonite and quartz diorite. Chemically, the magmatic rocks are characterized by ASI < 1.04, AI < 0.87 and high contents of CaO (up to ∼ 14.5 wt %), which are consistent with the I-type magmatic series. Low FeO t /(FeO t +MgO) values (< 0.75) as well as low Nb, Y and K 2 O contents of the investigated rocks resemble the calc-alkaline series. Low SiO 2 , K 2 O/Na 2 O and Al 2 O 3 accompanied by high CaO and FeO contents indicate melting of metabasites as an appropriate source for the intrusions. Negative Ti and Nb anomalies verify a metaluminous crustal origin for the protoliths of the investigated igneous rocks. These are comparable withThe Takab complex is composed of a variety of metamorphic rocks including amphibolites, metapelites, mafic granulites, migmatites and meta-ultramafics, which are intruded by the granitoid. The granitoid magmatic activity occurred in relation to the subduction of the Neo-Tethys oceanic crust beneath the Iranian crust during Tertiary times. The granitoids are mainly granodiorite, quartz monzodiorite, monzonite and quartz diorite. Chemically, the magmatic rocks are characterized by ASI < 1.04, AI < 0.87 and high contents of CaO (up to ∼ 14.5 wt %), which are consistent with the I-type magmatic series. Low FeO t /(FeO t +MgO) values (< 0.75) as well as low Nb, Y and K 2 O contents of the investigated rocks resemble the calc-alkaline series. Low SiO 2 , K 2 O/Na 2 O and Al 2 O 3 accompanied by high CaO and FeO contents indicate melting of metabasites as an appropriate source for the intrusions. Negative Ti and Nb anomalies verify a metaluminous crustal origin for the protoliths of the investigated igneous rocks. These are comparable with compositions of the associated mafic migmatites, in the Takab metamorphic complex, which originated from the partial melting of amphibolites. Therefore, crustal melting and a collision-related origin for the Takab calc-alkaline intrusions are proposed here on the basis of mineralogy and geochemical characteristics. The P–T evolution during magmatic crystallization and subsolidus cooling stages is determined by the study of mineral chemistry of the granodiorite and the quartz diorite. Magmatic crystallization pressure and temperature for the quartz-diorite and the granodiorite are estimated to be P ∼ 7.8 ± 2.5 kbar, T ∼ 760 ± 75 ◦C and P ∼ 5 ± 1 kbar, T ∼ 700 ◦C, respectively. Subsolidus conditions are consistent with temperatures of ∼ 620 ◦C and ∼ 600 ◦C, and pressures of ∼ 5 kbar and ∼ 3.5 kbar for the quartz-diorite and the granodiorite, respectively.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Robab Hajialioghli, Mohssen Moazzen, Ahmad Jahangiri, Roland OberhänsliGND, Beate Mocek, Uwe AltenbergerGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413100
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41310
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (570)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/04
Year of Completion:2010
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/04
Tag:NW Iran; Neo-Tethys; Takab; granitoids; partial melting
Issue:570
Pagenumber:19
Source:Geological Magazine 148 (2011) 2, pp. 250–268 DOI 10.1017/S0016756810000683
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

