Increased antioxidant capacity in the plasma of dogs after a single oral dosage of tocotrienols
- The intestinal absorption of tocotrienols (TCT) in dogs is, to our knowledge, so far unknown. Adult Beagle dogs (n 8) were administered a single oral dosage of a TCT-rich fraction (TRF; 40 mg/kg body weight) containing 32 % a-TCT, 2 % b-TCT, 27 % g-TCT, 14 % d-TCT and 25 % a-tocopherol (a-TCP). Blood was sampled at baseline (fasted), 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 12 h after supplementation. Plasma and chylomicron concentrations of TCT and a-TCP were measured at each time point. Plasma TAG were measured enzymatically, and plasma antioxidant capacity was assessed by the Trolox equivalent antioxidant capacity assay. In fasted dogs, levels of TCT were 0·07 ( SD 0·03) mmol/l. Following the administration of the TRF, total plasma TCT peaked at 2 h (7·16 ( SD 3·88) mmol/l; P, 0·01) and remained above baseline levels (0·67 ( SD 0·44) mmol/l; P, 0·01) at 12 h. The TCT response in chylomicrons paralleled the increase in TCT in plasma with a maximum peak (3·49 ( SD 2·06) mmol/l; P, 0·01) at 2 h post-dosage. a-TCP was the major vitamin EThe intestinal absorption of tocotrienols (TCT) in dogs is, to our knowledge, so far unknown. Adult Beagle dogs (n 8) were administered a single oral dosage of a TCT-rich fraction (TRF; 40 mg/kg body weight) containing 32 % a-TCT, 2 % b-TCT, 27 % g-TCT, 14 % d-TCT and 25 % a-tocopherol (a-TCP). Blood was sampled at baseline (fasted), 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 12 h after supplementation. Plasma and chylomicron concentrations of TCT and a-TCP were measured at each time point. Plasma TAG were measured enzymatically, and plasma antioxidant capacity was assessed by the Trolox equivalent antioxidant capacity assay. In fasted dogs, levels of TCT were 0·07 ( SD 0·03) mmol/l. Following the administration of the TRF, total plasma TCT peaked at 2 h (7·16 ( SD 3·88) mmol/l; P, 0·01) and remained above baseline levels (0·67 ( SD 0·44) mmol/l; P, 0·01) at 12 h. The TCT response in chylomicrons paralleled the increase in TCT in plasma with a maximum peak (3·49 ( SD 2·06) mmol/l; P, 0·01) at 2 h post-dosage. a-TCP was the major vitamin E detected in plasma and unaffected by TRF supplementation. The Trolox equivalent values increased from 2 h (776 ( SD 51·2) mmol/l) to a maximum at 12 h (1130 ( SD 7·72) mmol/l; P,0·01). The results show that TCT are detected in postprandial plasma of dogs. The increase in antioxidant capacity suggests a potential beneficial role of TCT supplementation in the prevention or treatment of several diseases in dogs.…
Jens Raila, Sascha Rohn, Florian J. Schweigert, Getu Abraham
|antioxidant capacity; dogs; intestinal absorption; tocotrienols
|British Journal of Nutrition 106 (2011), pp. S116–S119 DOI 10.1017/S0007114511000511
