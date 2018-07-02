PESCO und die EU-Integration
|Author:
|Yann Wernert
|ISBN:
|978-3-945878-94-1
|ISSN:
|0944-8101
|Parent Title (German):
|WeltTrends : das außenpolitische Journal
|Publisher:
|WeltTrends
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/07/02
|Volume:
|26
|Issue:
|141
|First Page:
|56
|Last Page:
|60
|Organizational units:
|Extern / WeltTrends e.V. Potsdam
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft