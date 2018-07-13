Schließen

Hydrological model parameter (in)stability

  • This paper investigates the transferability of calibrated HBV model parameters under stable and contrasting conditions in terms of flood seasonality and flood generating processes (FGP) in five Norwegian catchments with mixed snowmelt/rainfall regimes. We apply a series of generalized (differential) split-sample tests using a 6-year moving window over (i) the entire runoff observation periods, and (ii) two subsets of runoff observations distinguished by the seasonal occurrence of annual maximum floods during either spring or autumn. The results indicate a general model performance loss due to the transfer of calibrated parameters to independent validation periods of −5 to −17%, on average. However, there is no indication that contrasting flood seasonality exacerbates performance losses, which contradicts the assumption that optimized parameter sets for snowmelt-dominated floods (during spring) perform particularly poorly on validation periods with rainfall-dominated floods (during autumn) and vice versa.

Author:Klaus VormoorGND, Maik HeistermannORCiDGND, Axel BronstertORCiDGND, Deborah Lawrence
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-413008
Parent Title (English):Hydrological Sciences Journal
Subtitle (English):“crash testing” the HBV model under contrasting flood seasonality conditions
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (459)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/07/13
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/07/13
Tag:Nordic catchments; differential split-sample test; flood generating processes; flood seasonality; hydrological modelling
Pagenumber:18
Source:Hydrological Sciences Journal 63 (2018) Nr. 7, S. 991-1007 DOI: 10.1080/02626667.2018.1466056
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

