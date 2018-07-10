Australian bicameralism as semi-parliamentarism
- The article analyses the type of bicameralism we find in Australia as a distinct executive-legislative system – a hybrid between parliamentary and presidential government – which we call ‘semi- parliamentary government’. We argue that this hybrid presents an important and underappreciated alternative to pure parliamentary government as well as presidential forms of the power-separation, and that it can achieve a certain balance between competing models or visions of democracy. We specify theoretically how the semi-parliamentary separation of powers contributes to the balancing of democratic visions and propose a conceptual framework for comparing democratic visions. We use this framework to locate the Australian Commonwealth, all Australian states and 22 advanced democratic nation-states on a two- dimensional empirical map of democratic patterns for the period from 1995 to 2015.
|Steffen GanghofORCiDGND, Sebastian EppnerORCiD, Alexander Pörschke
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412984
|Australian Journal of Political Science
|patterns of majority formation in 29 democracies
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (95)
|Postprint
|English
|2018/07/10
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/07/10
|bicameralism; executive-legislative relations; parliamentary government; presidential government; visions of democracy
|24
|Australian Journal of Political Science 53 (2018) Nr. 2, S. 211–233 DOI: 10.1080/10361146.2018.1451487
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International