Australian bicameralism as semi-parliamentarism

  • The article analyses the type of bicameralism we find in Australia as a distinct executive-legislative system – a hybrid between parliamentary and presidential government – which we call ‘semi- parliamentary government’. We argue that this hybrid presents an important and underappreciated alternative to pure parliamentary government as well as presidential forms of the power-separation, and that it can achieve a certain balance between competing models or visions of democracy. We specify theoretically how the semi-parliamentary separation of powers contributes to the balancing of democratic visions and propose a conceptual framework for comparing democratic visions. We use this framework to locate the Australian Commonwealth, all Australian states and 22 advanced democratic nation-states on a two- dimensional empirical map of democratic patterns for the period from 1995 to 2015.

Author:Steffen GanghofORCiDGND, Sebastian EppnerORCiD, Alexander Pörschke
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412984
Parent Title (English):Australian Journal of Political Science
Subtitle (English):patterns of majority formation in 29 democracies
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (95)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/07/10
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/07/10
Tag:bicameralism; executive-legislative relations; parliamentary government; presidential government; visions of democracy
Pagenumber:24
Source:Australian Journal of Political Science 53 (2018) Nr. 2, S. 211–233 DOI: 10.1080/10361146.2018.1451487
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

