Local resonances in STM manipulation of chlorobenzene on Si(111)-7×7
- Hot localised charge carriers on the Si(111)-7×7 surface are modelled by small charged clusters. Such resonances induce non-local desorption, i.e. more than 10 nm away from the injection site, of chlorobenzene in scanning tunnelling microscope experiments. We used such a cluster model to characterise resonance localisation and vibrational activation for positive and negative resonances recently. In this work, we investigate to which extent the model depends on details of the used cluster or quantum chemistry methods and try to identify the smallest possible cluster suitable for a description of the neutral surface and the ion resonances. Furthermore, a detailed analysis for different chemisorption orientations is performed. While some properties, as estimates of the resonance energy or absolute values for atomic changes, show such a dependency, the main findings are very robust with respect to changes in the model and/or the chemisorption geometry.
|Manuel UtechtORCiDGND, Tillmann KlamrothORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412970
|Molecular Physics
|performance of different cluster models and density functionals
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (463)
|Postprint
|English
|2018/07/27
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/07/27
|DFT; STM; charge localisation; cluster model
|11
|Molecular Physics 116 (2018) Nr. 13, S. 1687–1696 DOI: 10.1080/00268976.2018.1442939
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International