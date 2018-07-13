Schließen

‘A universal, uniform humanity’

  • The focus in this article, through a reading of the German-Australian newspaper Der Kosmopolit, is on the legacies of entangled imperial identities in the period of the nineteenth-century German Enlightenment. Attention is drawn to members of the liberal nationalist generation of 1848 who emigrated to the Australian colonies and became involved in intellectual activities there. The idea of entanglement is applied to the philosophical orientation of the German-language newspaper that this group formed, Der Kosmopolit, which was published between 1856 and 1957. Against simplistic notions that would view cosmopolitanism as the opposite of nationalism, it is argued that individuals like Gustav Droege and Carl Muecke deployed an entangled ‘cosmo- nationalism’ in ways that both advanced German nationalism and facilitated their own engagement with and investment in Australian colonial society.

Metadaten
Author:Dennis MischkeGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412942
Parent Title (English):Postcolonial Studies
Subtitle (English):the German newspaper Der Kosmopolit and entangled nation-building in nineteenth-century Australia
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (142)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/07/13
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/07/13
Tag:Carl Muecke; German colonialism; German-Australian entanglements; cosmopolitanism and nationalism; nineteenth- century newspapers
Pagenumber:14
Source:Postcolonial Studies 21 (2018) Nr. 1, S. 83–95 DOI: 10.1080/13688790.2018.1435149
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

