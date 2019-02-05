Schließen

Helicity transport in a simulated coronal mass ejection

  • It has been suggested that coronal mass ejections (CMEs) remove the magnetic he-licity of their coronal source region from the Sun. Such removal is often regarded to be necessary due to the hemispheric sign preference of the helicity, which inhibits a simple annihilation by reconnection between volumes of opposite chirality. Here we monitor the relative magnetic he-licity contained in the coronal volume of a simulated flux rope CME, as well as the upward flux of relative helicity through horizontal planes in the simulation box. The unstable and erupting flux rope carries away only a minor part of the initial relative helicity; the major part remains in the volume. This is a consequence of the requirement that the current through an expanding loop must decrease if the magnetic energy of the configuration is to decrease as the loop rises, to provide the kinetic energy of the CME.

Author:Bernhard KliemORCiD, S. Rust, Norbert Seehafer
Date of first Publication:2019/02/05
Source:Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union 6 (2010) Symposium 274, pp. 125-128 DOI 10.1017/S1743921311006715
