Has the armed conflict in Afghanistan affected the rules on the conduct of hostilities?

  • The armed conflict in Afghanistan since 2001 has raised manifold questions pertaining to the humanitarian rules relative to the conduct of hostilities. In Afghanistan, as is often the case in so-called asymmetric conflicts, the geographical and temporal boundaries of the battlefield, and the distinction between civilians and fighters, are increasingly blurred. As a result, the risks for both civilians and soldiers operating in Afghanistan are high. The objective of this article is to assess whether - and if so how much - the armed conflict in Afghanistan has affected the application and interpretation of the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution - principles that form the core of legal rules pertaining to the conduct of hostilities.

Metadaten
Author:Robin GeißGND, Michael Siegrist
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412896
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41289
ISSN:0020-8604
ISSN:1816-3831
ISSN:1607-5889
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Rechtswissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Rechtswissenschaftliche Reihe (4)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/01/18
Year of Completion:2011
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/18
Issue:4
Pagenumber:36
Source:International Review of the Red Cross 93 (2011) 881, S. 11–46 DOI: 10.1017/S1816383111000191
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

