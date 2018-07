Theorie und Berechnung intermolekularer Wechselwirkungen

In classical chemistry and physics, three basic categories of chemical bonds between atoms are usually distinguished, the covalent, ionic and metallic bond. However, molecules are held together by so-called weak intermolecular interactions. Despite the rather small forces working together in supramolecular chemistry, which is the chemistry beyond the molecules, they are not of minor importance. The solid state of organic material is based on such forces and in future subjects like nanotechnology or biochemistry, they are of utmost interest. Unfortunately, they are little understand For a better knowledge it is desired to theoretically characterise, to compute the interactions and finally to compare them with experimental data. Quantum mechanical methods are the choice of methods, which are introduced, developed, and compared among each other in this work. Based on a hierarchy of methods of different accuracy, they are applied, elaborated and combined. Finally, they are employed to chemical problems. Such calculations are performed

In classical chemistry and physics, three basic categories of chemical bonds between atoms are usually distinguished, the covalent, ionic and metallic bond. However, molecules are held together by so-called weak intermolecular interactions. Despite the rather small forces working together in supramolecular chemistry, which is the chemistry beyond the molecules, they are not of minor importance. The solid state of organic material is based on such forces and in future subjects like nanotechnology or biochemistry, they are of utmost interest. Unfortunately, they are little understand For a better knowledge it is desired to theoretically characterise, to compute the interactions and finally to compare them with experimental data. Quantum mechanical methods are the choice of methods, which are introduced, developed, and compared among each other in this work. Based on a hierarchy of methods of different accuracy, they are applied, elaborated and combined. Finally, they are employed to chemical problems. Such calculations are performed on the electronic structure, i.e. the distribution and energy of the electrons, which basically keep the atoms together. Since the accuracy of the methods depends on the accurate description of the electronic structure, we can scrutinize the effects, describe and further develop it in order to test it on chemical model systems. The speed of such calculations with modern computers is very important, as the accuracy of electronic structure methods increases exponentially with computing time that is of course limited. One of the most accurate electronic structure methods is based on the coupled-cluster theory, this is considered as the “gold standard” in quantum chemistry. It yields ‘spectroscopic accuracy’ for intermolecular interactions with deviations of just a couple of wavenumbers, as comparisons with experiments demonstrate. Another possibility to approximate such high-accuracy methods is density functional theory: the functional form of the “Boese-Martin for Kinetics” functional, introduced in this work, is nowadays utilized in several newly developed functionals. With such methods, semiempirical force fields can be parametrized for the description of intermolecular interactions for certain systems. As semiempirical force fields use a fraction of the computer time needed compared to density functional theory or coupled-cluster methods, this provides a big advantage. For even larger systems, we can combine such electronic structure methods. Here, embedding methods have been refined and developed. These include symmetry adapted perturbation theory as well as the quantum mechanical embedding of fragments into larger systems which are also computed with more approximate quantum mechanical methods. The development of such novel methods is more valuable when they are applied to chemical systems and problems: In this work, we first focused on hydrogen bonds. These are relatively strong intermolecular interactions and are likewise theoretically rather challenging, whereas van-der-Waals interactions are described rather well by simple force fields. Thus, the former hydrogen bonds are still inadequately described by many modern methods. Furthermore, molecular aggregates have been investigated with special attention to their vibrational frequencies, for which we went beyond the rigid-rotor-harmonic-oscillator approximation. Another application is on adsorbates of molecules at ionic and metallic surfaces. Here, similar methods can be applied as for the intermolecular interactions, and they can be calculated to high accuracy by using special embedding techniques. The outcome of these computations stimulated a re-assessment of experimental benchmark values. Finally, the characterization of molecular crystals is an increasingly growing field of research. These crystals are held together by weak interactions, ranging from van-der-Waals interactions to hydrogen bonds. The newly developed methods were used to compute such crystals and are an alternative to the currently employed methods. Thus, the developed methods as well as their application span a wide range: from post-Hartree-Fock methods to density functional theory and semiempirical force fields and their combinations. Their application reaches from the intermolecular interactions from single gas phase molecules to surfaces up to the solid state in molecular crystals.

