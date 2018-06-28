Mourning for and by Sarah (i.e., Genesis 23-24: Analysis) of Biblical Receptions in Light of Contemporary Bereavement Research
|Author:
|Shani Tzoref
|ISBN:
|978-3-95565-247-0
|Parent Title (English):
|Vom Umgang mit Verlust und Trauer im Judentum : Loss and mourning in the Jewish tradition
|Publisher:
|Hentrich und Hentrich Verlag Berlin
|Place of publication:
|Berlin
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/06/28
|First Page:
|232
|Last Page:
|266
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie