The Potsdam Grievance Statistics File

  • The newly collected “Potsdam Grievance Statistics File” (PGSF) holds data on the number and topics of grievances (“Eingaben”) that were addressed to local authorities of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in the years 1970 to 1989. The PGSF allows quantitative analyses on topics such as participation, quality of life, and value change in the German Democratic Republic. This paper introduces the concepts of the data set and discusses the validity of its contents.

Author:Fabian ClassORCiD, Ulrich KohlerORCiDGND, Marian KrawietzORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412843
Parent Title (English):Historical Methods: A Journal of Quantitative and Interdisciplinary History
Subtitle (English):new data on quality of life and political participation for the German Democratic Republic 1970–1989
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (97)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/07/27
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/07/27
Tag:Eingaben
German Democratic Republic (GDR); Participation; Potsdam Grievance Statistics File (PGSF); Quality of Life
Pagenumber:24
Source:Historical Methods: A Journal of Quantitative and Interdisciplinary History 51 (2018) Nr. 2, S. 92–114 DOI: 10.1080/01615440.2018.1429970
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

