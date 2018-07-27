The Potsdam Grievance Statistics File
- The newly collected “Potsdam Grievance Statistics File” (PGSF) holds data on the number and topics of grievances (“Eingaben”) that were addressed to local authorities of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in the years 1970 to 1989. The PGSF allows quantitative analyses on topics such as participation, quality of life, and value change in the German Democratic Republic. This paper introduces the concepts of the data set and discusses the validity of its contents.
|Author:
|Fabian ClassORCiD, Ulrich KohlerORCiDGND, Marian KrawietzORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412843
|Parent Title (English):
|Historical Methods: A Journal of Quantitative and Interdisciplinary History
|Subtitle (English):
|new data on quality of life and political participation for the German Democratic Republic 1970–1989
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (97)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/07/27
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/07/27
|Tag:
|Eingaben
German Democratic Republic (GDR); Participation; Potsdam Grievance Statistics File (PGSF); Quality of Life
|Pagenumber:
|24
|Source:
|Historical Methods: A Journal of Quantitative and Interdisciplinary History 51 (2018) Nr. 2, S. 92–114 DOI: 10.1080/01615440.2018.1429970
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International