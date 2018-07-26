Schließen

Sensitivity to salience

  Sentence comprehension is optimised by indicating entities as salient through linguistic (i.e., information-structural) or visual means. We compare how salience of a depicted referent due to a linguistic (i.e., topic status) or visual cue (i.e., a virtual person's gaze shift) modulates sentence comprehension in German. We investigated processing of sentences with varying word order and pronoun resolution by means of self-paced reading and an antecedent choice task, respectively. Our results show that linguistic as well as visual salience cues immediately speeded up reading times of sentences mentioning the salient referent first. In contrast, for pronoun resolution, linguistic and visual cues modulated antecedent choice preferences less congruently. In sum, our findings speak in favour of a significant impact of linguistic and visual salience cues on sentence comprehension, substantiating that salient information delivered via language as well as the visual environment is integrated in the current mental representation of the discourse.

Metadaten
Author:Juliane BurmesterORCiD, Antje SauermannORCiD, Katharina Spalek, Isabell WartenburgerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412838
Parent Title (English):Language, Cognition and Neuroscience
Subtitle (English):linguistic vs. visual cues affect sentence processing and pronoun resolution
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (454)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/07/26
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/07/26
Tag:antecedent choice; eye gaze; reading times; topic status; visual context
Pagenumber:19
Source:Language, Cognition and Neuroscience 33 (2018) Nr. 6, S. 784–801 DOI: 10.1080/23273798.2018.1428758
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

