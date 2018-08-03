Flight range estimation of migrant Yellow-browed Warblers Phylloscopus inornatus on the East Asian flyway
- Fat loads were quantified for 2125 Yellow-browed Warblers Phylloscopus inornatus trapped at a stop-over site in Far East Russia during autumn migration. Flight ranges of 660–820 km were estimated for the fattest individuals, suggesting that they would need to stop for refuelling at least six times to reach their wintering areas in South East Asia.
