Flight range estimation of migrant Yellow-browed Warblers Phylloscopus inornatus on the East Asian flyway

  • Fat loads were quantified for 2125 Yellow-browed Warblers Phylloscopus inornatus trapped at a stop-over site in Far East Russia during autumn migration. Flight ranges of 660–820 km were estimated for the fattest individuals, suggesting that they would need to stop for refuelling at least six times to reach their wintering areas in South East Asia.

Metadaten
Author:Martha Maria Sander, Jana A. EccardORCiDGND, Wieland Heim
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412823
Parent Title (English):Bird Study
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (464)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/08/03
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/08/03
Tag:Morocco; Russia; bird; fat; fuel; migration; passerines; site; stopover
Pagenumber:5
Source:Bird Study 64 (2017) nr. 4, S. 569–572 DOI: 10.1080/00063657.2017.1409696
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 59 Tiere (Zoologie) / 590 Tiere (Zoologie)
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

