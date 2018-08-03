Comprehension of wh-questions in Turkish–German bilinguals with aphasia
- The aim of our study was to examine the extent to which linguistic approaches to sentence comprehension deficits in aphasia can account for differential impairment patterns in the comprehension of wh-questions in bilingual persons with aphasia (PWA). We investi- gated the comprehension of subject and object wh-questions in both Turkish, a wh-in-situ language, and German, a wh-fronting language, in two bilingual PWA using a sentence-to-picture matching task. Both PWA showed differential impairment patterns in their two languages. SK, an early bilingual PWA, had particular difficulty comprehending subject which-questions in Turkish but performed normal across all conditions in German. CT, a late bilingual PWA, performed more poorly for object which-questions in German than in all other condi- tions, whilst in Turkish his accuracy was at chance level across all conditions. We conclude that the observed patterns of selective cross-linguistic impairments cannot solely be attributed either to difficulty with wh-movement or toThe aim of our study was to examine the extent to which linguistic approaches to sentence comprehension deficits in aphasia can account for differential impairment patterns in the comprehension of wh-questions in bilingual persons with aphasia (PWA). We investi- gated the comprehension of subject and object wh-questions in both Turkish, a wh-in-situ language, and German, a wh-fronting language, in two bilingual PWA using a sentence-to-picture matching task. Both PWA showed differential impairment patterns in their two languages. SK, an early bilingual PWA, had particular difficulty comprehending subject which-questions in Turkish but performed normal across all conditions in German. CT, a late bilingual PWA, performed more poorly for object which-questions in German than in all other condi- tions, whilst in Turkish his accuracy was at chance level across all conditions. We conclude that the observed patterns of selective cross-linguistic impairments cannot solely be attributed either to difficulty with wh-movement or to problems with the integration of discourse-level information. Instead our results suggest that differ- ences between our PWA’s individual bilingualism profiles (e.g. onset of bilingualism, premorbid language dominance) considerably affected the nature and extent of their impairments.…
|Author:
|Seçkin Arslan, Claudia FelserORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412813
|Parent Title (English):
|Clinical Linguistics & Phonetics
|Subtitle (English):
|a dual-case study
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (462)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/08/03
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/08/03
|Tag:
|Turkish-German bilingualism; bilingual aphasia; wh- movement; wh- questions; wh-in-situ
|Pagenumber:
|22
|Source:
|Clinical Linguistics & Phonetics 32 (2018) Nr. 7, S. 640–660 DOI: 10.1080/02699206.2017.1416493
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International