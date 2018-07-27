Feeling Half-Half?
- Growing up in multicultural environments, Turkish-heritage individuals in Europe face specific challenges in combining their multiple cultural iden- tities to form a coherent sense of self. Drawing from social identity com- plexity, this study explores four modes of combining cultural identities and their variation in relational contexts. Problem-centered interviews with Turkish-heritage young adults in Austria revealed the preference for com- plex, supranational labels, such as multicultural. Furthermore, most partici- pants described varying modes of combining cultural identities over time and across relational contexts. Social exclusion experiences throughout adolescence related to perceived conflict of cultural identities, whereas multicultural peer groups supported perceived compatibility of cultural identities. Findings emphasize the need for complex, multidimensional approaches to study ethnic minorities’ combination of cultural identities.
|Author:
|Jana VietzeORCiD, Linda JuangORCiDGND, Maja K. SchachnerORCiDGND, Harald Werneck
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412742
|Parent Title (English):
|Identity: an International Journal of Theory and Research
|Subtitle (English):
|Exploring relational variation of Turkish-heritage young adults’ cultural identity compatibility and conflict in Austria
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (455)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/07/27
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/07/27
|Tag:
|Cultural identity compatibility; Turkish minority; multicultural; relational identity; social identity complexity
|Pagenumber:
|18
|Source:
|Identity 18 (2018) Nr. 1, S. 60–76 DOI: 10.1080/15283488.2017.1410159
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International