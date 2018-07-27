Feeling Half-Half?

Schließen

  • Growing up in multicultural environments, Turkish-heritage individuals in Europe face specific challenges in combining their multiple cultural iden- tities to form a coherent sense of self. Drawing from social identity com- plexity, this study explores four modes of combining cultural identities and their variation in relational contexts. Problem-centered interviews with Turkish-heritage young adults in Austria revealed the preference for com- plex, supranational labels, such as multicultural. Furthermore, most partici- pants described varying modes of combining cultural identities over time and across relational contexts. Social exclusion experiences throughout adolescence related to perceived conflict of cultural identities, whereas multicultural peer groups supported perceived compatibility of cultural identities. Findings emphasize the need for complex, multidimensional approaches to study ethnic minorities’ combination of cultural identities.

Author:Jana VietzeORCiD, Linda JuangORCiDGND, Maja K. SchachnerORCiDGND, Harald Werneck
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412742
Parent Title (English):Identity: an International Journal of Theory and Research
Subtitle (English):Exploring relational variation of Turkish-heritage young adults’ cultural identity compatibility and conflict in Austria
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (455)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/07/27
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/07/27
Tag:Cultural identity compatibility; Turkish minority; multicultural; relational identity; social identity complexity
Pagenumber:18
Source:Identity 18 (2018) Nr. 1, S. 60–76 DOI: 10.1080/15283488.2017.1410159
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

