Between-school variation in students' achievement, motivation, affect, and learning strategies

  • To plan group-randomized trials where treatment conditions are assigned to schools, researchers need design parameters that provide information about between-school differences in outcomes as well as the amount of variance that can be explained by covariates at the student (L1) and school (L2) levels. Most previous research has offered these parameters for U.S. samples and for achievement as the outcome. This paper and the online supplementary materials provide design parameters for 81 countries in three broad outcome categories (achievement, affect and motivation, and learning strategies) for domain-general and domain-specific (mathematics, reading, and science) measures. Sociodemographic characteristics were used as covariates. Data from representative samples of 15-year-old students stemmed from five cycles of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA; total number of students/schools: 1,905,147/70,098). Between-school differences as well as the amount of variance explained at L1 and L2 varied widely across countriesTo plan group-randomized trials where treatment conditions are assigned to schools, researchers need design parameters that provide information about between-school differences in outcomes as well as the amount of variance that can be explained by covariates at the student (L1) and school (L2) levels. Most previous research has offered these parameters for U.S. samples and for achievement as the outcome. This paper and the online supplementary materials provide design parameters for 81 countries in three broad outcome categories (achievement, affect and motivation, and learning strategies) for domain-general and domain-specific (mathematics, reading, and science) measures. Sociodemographic characteristics were used as covariates. Data from representative samples of 15-year-old students stemmed from five cycles of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA; total number of students/schools: 1,905,147/70,098). Between-school differences as well as the amount of variance explained at L1 and L2 varied widely across countries and educational outcomes, demonstrating the limited generalizability of design parameters across these dimensions. The use of the design parameters to plan group-randomized trials is illustrated.show moreshow less

Author:Martin BrunnerORCiD, Ulrich Keller, Marina Wenger, Antoine Fischbach, Oliver Lüdtke
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412662
Parent Title (English):Journal of Research on Educational Effectiveness
Subtitle (English):results from 81 countries for planning group-randomized trials in education
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (465)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/08/07
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/08/07
Tag:affect; design parameters; intraclass correlation; large-scale assessment; learning styles; motivation; multilevel models; student achievement
Pagenumber:28
Source:Journal of Research on Educational Effectiveness 11 (2018) Nr. 3, S. 452–478 DOI: 10.1080/19345747.2017.1375584
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

