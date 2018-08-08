Schließen

Prompting teachers’ reflection of their professional knowledge

  • Many educational technology proponents support the Technological Pedagogical Content Knowledge (TPACK) model as a way to conceptualize teaching with technology, but recent TPACK research shows a need for empirical studies regarding the development of this knowledge. This proof-of-concept study applies mixed-methods to investigate the meta-cognitive awareness produced by teachers who participate in the Graphic Assessment of TPACK Instrument (GATI). This process involves creating graphical representations (circles of differing sizes and the degree of their overlap) that represent what teachers understand to be their current and aspired TPACK. This study documented teachers’ explanations during a think-aloud procedure as they created their GATI figures. The in-depth data from two German teachers who participated in the process captured the details of their experience and demonstrated the potential of the GATI to support teachers in reflecting about their professional knowledge and in determining their own professionalMany educational technology proponents support the Technological Pedagogical Content Knowledge (TPACK) model as a way to conceptualize teaching with technology, but recent TPACK research shows a need for empirical studies regarding the development of this knowledge. This proof-of-concept study applies mixed-methods to investigate the meta-cognitive awareness produced by teachers who participate in the Graphic Assessment of TPACK Instrument (GATI). This process involves creating graphical representations (circles of differing sizes and the degree of their overlap) that represent what teachers understand to be their current and aspired TPACK. This study documented teachers’ explanations during a think-aloud procedure as they created their GATI figures. The in-depth data from two German teachers who participated in the process captured the details of their experience and demonstrated the potential of the GATI to support teachers in reflecting about their professional knowledge and in determining their own professional development activities. These findings will be informative to future pilot studies involving the larger design of the GATI process, to better understand the role of teachers’ meta-conceptual awareness, and to better ascertain how the GATI might be used to support professional development on a larger scale.show moreshow less

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Karsten KrauskopfORCiDGND, Teresa S. Foulger, Mia Kim Williams
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412628
Parent Title (English):Teacher Development : an international journal of teachers' professional development
Subtitle (English):a proof-of-concept study of the Graphic Assessment of TPACK Instrument
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (466)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/08/08
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/08/08
Tag:GATI; Graphic Assessment of TPACK Instrument; TPACK; meta-cognitive prompts; professional development; reflective practice
Pagenumber:23
Source:Teacher Development 22 (2018) Nr. 2, S. 153–174 DOI: 10.1080/13664530.2017.1367717
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo