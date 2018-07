Wie dysfunktional sind Dysfunktionale Einstellungen?

In A. T. Beck´s prominent vulnerability-stress-model of depression (Beck 1967, 1976), dysfunctional attitudes represent the key vulnerability factor of depression. This theory has stimulated etiological research on depression for decades. However, the significance of dysfunctional attitudes for the emergence of depression in children and adolescents remains somewhat elusive. This dissertation addresses some questions unanswered by past studies, e.g. the possibility of nonlinear effects of dysfunctional attitudes, the impact of subject selection procedures, developmental effects and the specificity of dysfunctional attitudes for depressive symptomatology. These questions were examined using data from two measurement points of the PIER study, a large longitudinal project on developmental risks in childhood and adolescence. Children and adolescents aged 9 – 18 years reported dysfunctional attitudes, symptoms from various domains and stressful life events twice with a mean interval between assessments of 20 months. Results suggest a

In A. T. Beck´s prominent vulnerability-stress-model of depression (Beck 1967, 1976), dysfunctional attitudes represent the key vulnerability factor of depression. This theory has stimulated etiological research on depression for decades. However, the significance of dysfunctional attitudes for the emergence of depression in children and adolescents remains somewhat elusive. This dissertation addresses some questions unanswered by past studies, e.g. the possibility of nonlinear effects of dysfunctional attitudes, the impact of subject selection procedures, developmental effects and the specificity of dysfunctional attitudes for depressive symptomatology. These questions were examined using data from two measurement points of the PIER study, a large longitudinal project on developmental risks in childhood and adolescence. Children and adolescents aged 9 – 18 years reported dysfunctional attitudes, symptoms from various domains and stressful life events twice with a mean interval between assessments of 20 months. Results suggest a threshold model of cognitive vulnerability, in which only dysfunctional attitudes exceeding a certain threshold conferred vulnerability to depressive symptoms, while dysfunctional attitudes below the threshold were unrelated to future depressive symptoms. These effects were invariant across gender and age. Moreover, vulnerability effects of dysfunctional attitudes were observable in initially non-symptomatic participants only. The threshold model of dysfunctional attitudes turned out to be specific for the depressive symptom domain. However, relationships of different shapes were detected between dysfunctional attitudes and the development of aggressive and eating disorder symptoms. Moreover, dysfunctional attitudes in 9 – 13-year old boys predicted non-interpersonal stress generation. Along with evidence from the PIER study reported by Sahyazici-Knaak (2015), results suggest that dysfunctional attitudes in children and adolescents may represent a cause, symptom and consequence of depression, depending on the sub-population in question. The nonlinear effects of dysfunctional attitudes detected in this study might, at least in part, offer an explanation for the inconsistent results of past studies. In sum, findings of this dissertation suggest complex – and not exclusively negative - effects of dysfunctional attitudes. Thus, a judgement of the actual “dysfunctionality” of the “dysfunctional attitudes” proposed by A. T. Beck seems to require a close consideration of the absolute level of attitudes as well as the sub-population and symptom domains in question.

