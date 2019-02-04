Schließen

Dynamic invariance in the phonetic expression of syllable structure

  • We asked whether invariant phonetic indices for syllable structure can be identified in a language where word-initial consonant clusters, regardless of their sonority profile, are claimed to be parsed heterosyllabically. Four speakers of Moroccan Arabic were recorded, using Electromagnetic Articulography. Pursuing previous work, we employed temporal diagnostics for syllable structure, consisting of static correspondences between any given phonological organisation and its presumed phonetic indices. We show that such correspondences offer only a partial understanding of the relation between syllabic organisation and continuous indices of that organisation. We analyse the failure of the diagnostics and put forth a new approach in which different phonological organisations prescribe different ways in which phonetic indices change as phonetic parameters are scaled. The main finding is that invariance is found in these patterns of change, rather than in static correspondences between phonological constructs and fixed values for theirWe asked whether invariant phonetic indices for syllable structure can be identified in a language where word-initial consonant clusters, regardless of their sonority profile, are claimed to be parsed heterosyllabically. Four speakers of Moroccan Arabic were recorded, using Electromagnetic Articulography. Pursuing previous work, we employed temporal diagnostics for syllable structure, consisting of static correspondences between any given phonological organisation and its presumed phonetic indices. We show that such correspondences offer only a partial understanding of the relation between syllabic organisation and continuous indices of that organisation. We analyse the failure of the diagnostics and put forth a new approach in which different phonological organisations prescribe different ways in which phonetic indices change as phonetic parameters are scaled. The main finding is that invariance is found in these patterns of change, rather than in static correspondences between phonological constructs and fixed values for their phonetic indices.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr516.pdfeng
    (523KB)

    SHA 1: c06824c934efbd16decb54253dbe3a7e53bc8aa7

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jason A. Shaw, Adamantios I. GafosORCiDGND, Philip Hoole, Chakir Zeroual
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-412479
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41247
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a case study of Moroccan Arabic consonant clusters
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (516)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/04
Year of Completion:2011
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/04
Tag:american english; articulation; duration; knowledge; organization; patterns; perception; sequences; speech; syllabication
Issue:516
Pagenumber:36
First Page:455
Last Page:490
Source:Phonology 28 (2011) 3, pp 455–490 DOI 10.1017/S0952675711000224
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo